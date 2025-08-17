Keffiyeh-Clad Montreal Man Arrested After Caught on Video Threatening to Kill Jewish Resident

Montreal police have arrested a 28-year-old man who was filmed hurling violent, antisemitic threats at Jews in the city’s Saint-Laurent borough on Friday afternoon.

The incident unfolded around 4:40 p.m. near Fraser and Saint-Louis streets, when multiple 911 calls reported a man shouting abuse and issuing death threats. Video clips later posted online show the suspect, dressed in a long white robe, keffiyeh-style headscarf, and sunglasses, unleashing a torrent of threats.

In one recording, he can be heard yelling at a man wearing a kippah: “We will kill you, you [expletive] pig.” Another clip ends with him declaring: “I’m just waiting for the order of the king … There is one king — Allah.”

Police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils confirmed officers “quickly located the suspect” and arrested him for “making threats and hateful remarks toward the group of citizens.” The case has been referred to Montreal’s hate crimes and incidents unit, with formal charges to be determined by Quebec’s prosecution service.

Alan DeSousa, mayor of Saint-Laurent, condemned the threats as intolerable and pledged heightened patrols. “Such behavior will not be tolerated,” he said, praising the swift response from police and borough security teams.

The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) and Federation CJA released a joint statement crediting close coordination between community security volunteers and police for the rapid arrest. “Those who seek to threaten members of our community must be held accountable,” the organizations said, adding that the suspect had been spotted earlier in the week and identified through photos provided by residents.

Friday’s threats mark the latest in a troubling string of antisemitic incidents in Montreal. Just last week, a 23-year-old man was charged with assaulting a Jewish father in front of his children in Parc-Extension.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)