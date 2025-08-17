Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

LIES, LIES & MORE LIES: Gazan Who Died In Italy From “Starvation” Had Cancer

Palestinian children and their families evacuated from Gaza arrive at Rome’s Ciampino military airport, Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia); COGAT document showing that the 20-year-old Gazan who dies in an Italian hospital was ill with leukemia. (COGAT)

Reports by the Associated Press, BBC, the Guardian, and Italian media that a 20-year-old Gazan woman died on Friday after being flown from the Strip to an Italian hospital due to “severe malnourishment” omitted the fact that she was critically ill with leukemia.

Following the reports, COGAT (Coordinator of Government Activities) published a copy of a document from a Gazan hospital showing that the woman was diagnosed with cancer. Israel had approved the woman’s evacuation from Gaza due to her illness.

In fact, Israel had approved earlier dates for the woman’s evacuation, and perhaps her life could have been saved if Hamas ended its policy of exploiting Gazan civilians for its propaganda campaigns.

COGAT stated, “The facts, which the report did not mention: 20-year-old Marah Zohry suffered from leukemia.”

“Italian authorities contacted Israel requesting Marah’s evacuation due to her illness and Israel approved it. Her evacuation could have taken place earlier, as Israel had proposed several possible dates for the transfer.”

“Israel facilitates the medical transfer of patients, with a focus on children, and encourages countries around the world to make such requests, while Hamas keeps cynically exploiting them for its twisted agenda.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Petirah of Rabbi Berel Wein ZT”L, Renowned Historian, Author, and Rav, at 91

Massive Hafganos Outside Beit Lid Prison as Gedolei Torah Lead Outcry Against Giyus Crackdown

Hillary Clinton: I’d Nominate Trump for Nobel – If He Ends Ukraine War Without Caving to Putin

Revealed: Iranian Hackers Breached Former Minister Ayelet Shaked’s Telegram Account During Operation Rising Lion

Leaked Recording: Former IDF Intel Chief Haliva Slams Shin Bet, Blames The Agency For Not Stopping Oct. 7 Massacre

White Powder Scare Triggers Full-Scale Evacuation at ICE Office in New York City

WATCH THIS: Ben Gvir Confronts Arch-Terrorist Barghouti During Prison Visit, Vows Israel’s Enemies Will Be ‘Obliterated’

Harav Moshe Hillel Hirsch Shlit”a: “The Only Reason Israel Exists Is Because Of Us – Because Of The Torah”

NEW YORK SLIME: Fawning NY Times Profile of Freed Terrorist Denies Jewish History on Har HaBayis

Brother of Slain Hostage Says Autopsy Shows Itzik Elgarat Was Tortured to Death in Hamas Captivity

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network