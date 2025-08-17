LIES, LIES & MORE LIES: Gazan Who Died In Italy From “Starvation” Had Cancer

Reports by the Associated Press, BBC, the Guardian, and Italian media that a 20-year-old Gazan woman died on Friday after being flown from the Strip to an Italian hospital due to “severe malnourishment” omitted the fact that she was critically ill with leukemia.

Following the reports, COGAT (Coordinator of Government Activities) published a copy of a document from a Gazan hospital showing that the woman was diagnosed with cancer. Israel had approved the woman’s evacuation from Gaza due to her illness.

In fact, Israel had approved earlier dates for the woman’s evacuation, and perhaps her life could have been saved if Hamas ended its policy of exploiting Gazan civilians for its propaganda campaigns.

COGAT stated, “The facts, which the report did not mention: 20-year-old Marah Zohry suffered from leukemia.”

“Italian authorities contacted Israel requesting Marah’s evacuation due to her illness and Israel approved it. Her evacuation could have taken place earlier, as Israel had proposed several possible dates for the transfer.”

“Israel facilitates the medical transfer of patients, with a focus on children, and encourages countries around the world to make such requests, while Hamas keeps cynically exploiting them for its twisted agenda.”

