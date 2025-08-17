Yeshiva Bochur Released From Prison After 13 Days: “HaRav Moshe Hillel Hirsch Wanted To Sit With Me In Jail”

Baruch Yitzchakoff, a yeshivah bochur arrested together with his brother at their home in Tel Aviv 13 days ago for “draft-dodging,” was released from military prison on Sunday.

He was greeted with singing and dancing outside the prison. He said about his experiences there: “Gedolei Yisrael danced and sang with us; they gave us life. We felt a great sense of hisrommemus and transcendence there, which not everyone gets to experience.”

He said that one of the moments that most impressed and strengthened him in prison was the visit of HaGaon HaRav Moshe Hillel Hirsch.

“HaRav Moshe Hillel Hirsch told me, ‘I want to remain here and sit with you in prison,’ but he was told that it wasn’t possible.”

“We felt the noise of the Chassidish protest outside. It gave us a lot of chizzuk and raised our spirits. Now I will have more strength to learn—after I was elevated in prison.”

His brother, Rafael Yitzchakoff, is scheduled to be released on Thursday.

