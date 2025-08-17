Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Hostage Rally in Tel Aviv Erupts Into Clashes Outside Likud Headquarters

Police officers disperse demonstrators blocking a street during a protest demanding the immediate release of hostages held by Hamas and calling for the Israeli government to reverse its decision to take over Gaza City and other areas in the Gaza Strip, in Jerusalem, Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)

Hours after a massive rally in support of the hostages, hundreds of demonstrators marched from Hostages’ Square to the nearby headquarters of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party, where chaos unfolded late Sunday night.

Protesters lit a bonfire outside the Metzudat Ze’ev building and attempted to push toward its entrance, but were blocked by heavy police presence.

Videos circulating on social media show officers grappling violently with demonstrators, who were banging drums and chanting slogans denouncing the government’s handling of the hostage crisis. The clashes quickly escalated as police shoved back crowds determined to reach the Likud offices.

The dramatic standoff marked the latest eruption of public fury over the hostages still held in Gaza. While the Tel Aviv rally earlier in the evening had drawn tens of thousands in a show of solidarity, the confrontation at Likud headquarters underlined the mounting anger now directed squarely at the government.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Evyatar David’s Father Slams Leftist Riots: “This Is A Politically Motivated Protest”

“Make Noise, Don’t Forget Me”: New Hostage Video of Matan Zangauker Released After 681 Days in Captivity

Keffiyeh-Clad Montreal Man Arrested After Caught on Video Threatening to Kill Jewish Resident

LIES, LIES & MORE LIES: Gazan Who Died In Italy From “Starvation” Had Cancer

Melbourne Kehilla Celebrates R’ Berish Aurbach’s 105th Birthday

Yeshiva Bochur Released From Prison After 13 Days: “HaRav Moshe Hillel Hirsch Wanted To Sit With Me In Jail”

Selective Enforcement? “When Chareidim Block Roads, The Police Step On Them As If They’re Cockroaches”

MASS SHOOTING IN CROWN HEIGHTS: Three Dead, 8 Wounded In Early Morning Bloodbath

No AC, No Water In Cell: Released Bochur Describes Conditions In Military Prison [Video]

Hezbollah Vows To Keep Arms, Says Lebanon’s Disarmament Plan Serves Israel

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network