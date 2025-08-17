Hostage Rally in Tel Aviv Erupts Into Clashes Outside Likud Headquarters

Hours after a massive rally in support of the hostages, hundreds of demonstrators marched from Hostages’ Square to the nearby headquarters of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party, where chaos unfolded late Sunday night.

Protesters lit a bonfire outside the Metzudat Ze’ev building and attempted to push toward its entrance, but were blocked by heavy police presence.

Videos circulating on social media show officers grappling violently with demonstrators, who were banging drums and chanting slogans denouncing the government’s handling of the hostage crisis. The clashes quickly escalated as police shoved back crowds determined to reach the Likud offices.

The dramatic standoff marked the latest eruption of public fury over the hostages still held in Gaza. While the Tel Aviv rally earlier in the evening had drawn tens of thousands in a show of solidarity, the confrontation at Likud headquarters underlined the mounting anger now directed squarely at the government.

