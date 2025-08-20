SHOCKWAVES: B’Chadrei Chareidim Publishes Scathing Op-Ed Slamming Aryeh Deri’s Silence Over Yeshiva Bochur Arrests

In an unprecedented move, the leading Chareidi news platform in Israel, B’Chadrei Chareidim, has published a blistering op-ed directly targeting Shas leader Aryeh Deri, calling him out for remaining silent as Sephardic yeshiva bochurim are arrested, imprisoned, and dragged into military courts.

The op-ed, described by many as historic, marks the first time Bichadrei has publicly confronted Deri, once considered untouchable.

“What is happening these days is simply unimaginable,” the piece begins. “Sephardic yeshiva bochurim are being arrested, dragged into military courts, and living in fear – and the man who is supposed to be their voice, their protector, the father of this tzibbur, is silent. Aryeh Deri. Yes, the very same Deri who always knew how to raise his voice, flip the table, and accuse the Ashkenazi establishment. Today, he is silent – silent and smiling in the cabinet meetings.”

The scathing editorial goes further, accusing the Shas leadership and rabbanim of falling into “contagious silence,” paralyzed by Deri’s control. “The rabbanim stay silent – not because they don’t see the bochurim being arrested, but because they know the chairman has not given them permission to speak.”

The piece charges that Sephardic youth are “paying the price” while Deri is busy “stroking Netanyahu, sewing deals behind the scenes, and basking in his status in the security cabinet.”

In a direct challenge, the op-ed asks: “How many more bochurim need to be arrested before you return to being their leader – and not Netanyahu’s spin master? Or perhaps the answer is obvious: the cabinet seat is worth more than the world of Torah.”

The article closes with a thunderous question: *“Did Rav Ovadia found Shas for this? That Sephardic yeshiva bochurim should be arrested while Deri sits in the cabinet defending Netanyahu?”*

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)