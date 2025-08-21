Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

2 US Students Arrested By Israel Police After Filming Sensitive Security Site

Illustrative. Arrest. Israel Police

Two Americans currently studying in Jerusalem were arrested on Wednesday afternoon after they were caught at a sensitive security site at the entrance to the city, Ynet reported.

A security guard spotted the two young men arriving at the facility and crossing its fence. He detained them at the scene until police forces arrived.

The police examined the suspects’ phones, which revealed that they had taken videos of the site.

The police are expected to request an extension of their detention.

The Shin Bet is involved in the investigation.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

2 US Students Arrested By Israel Police After Filming Sensitive Security Site

Huckabee: Europe’s Recognition of Palestinian Statehood Sabotaged Ceasefire Talks

9 Babies Died: How 2 Lev Tahor Survivors Helped Dissolve The Cult & Reunite With Their Family

HUGE NEIS: Terrorist Opens Fire On Israeli Civilians; His Gun Jams After 1 Bullet

TEHILLIM: 18-Year-Old Bochur From Monsey In Critical Condition After Electrical Incident In Kerhonkson, NY

WORKER INTIFADA: 18 Arrested at Microsoft Headquarters Protests Over Ties to Israeli Military

Yerushalayim Man Arrested After Seeking Psak From Rav Yitzchak Yosef to Kill Israel’s Anti-Chareidi Attorney General

NYC Mayor Eric Adams’ Allies to Face New Corruption Charges as Scandals Mount Amidst Reelection Race

BDE: Petira of R’ Mendel Schechter Z”L of Flatbush, Brother Of Late Chaim Berlin Rosh Yeshiva

Homeland Security Moves Forward on $210 Million Security Package for Shuls and Schools

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network