2 US Students Arrested By Israel Police After Filming Sensitive Security Site

Two Americans currently studying in Jerusalem were arrested on Wednesday afternoon after they were caught at a sensitive security site at the entrance to the city, Ynet reported.

A security guard spotted the two young men arriving at the facility and crossing its fence. He detained them at the scene until police forces arrived.

The police examined the suspects’ phones, which revealed that they had taken videos of the site.

The police are expected to request an extension of their detention.

The Shin Bet is involved in the investigation.

