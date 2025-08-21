VISIT LAKEWOOD APARTMENT RENTALS TODAY!!!

Beautiful Modern Studio Apartment:
Belvedere Lane
1 Bedroom
1 Bathroom
Fully Furnished
Eat in kitchen & dinette combo
HVAC tenant controlled thermostat
High ceilings
Airy & light
First floor
Near Shuls & shopping
Private side entrance
Large foyer & coat closet
Long term
Available immediately
$1,375 (utilities included)
917- 620-3820
