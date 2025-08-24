IAF Attacks Houthis In Yemen Amid Reports Of Plans For Large-Scale Attack

Israel’s Air Force carried out an attack against Houthi targets in Sanaa, local media reported late Sunday afternoon.

The report comes on the same day that an IDF investigation revealed that for the first time, the Houthis fired a missile containing Iranian cluster munitions at Israel on Friday night.

Shortly later, Kan News reported that a security source confirmed that Israel carried out an attack against the Houthis in response to Friday night’s attack. The attack was carried out by 14 fighter jets that dropped about 40 munitions on various targets, including a military complex in the presidential palace, a fuel depot, and two power stations.

Earlier on Sunday, Walla reported that Israel is preparing to carry out a large-scale strike against the Houthis.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

According to a political source quoted by the report, IDF intelligence and Mossad officials are compiling an extensive list of Houthi military targets.

Despite claims by senior IDF officials in recent months that striking the Houthis is challenging because most of their critical military targets are underground, the political source said that “the Houthis are conquerable. They need to be hit simultaneously in their command and control system, ports, military capabilities, and defense industry.”

In June, the IDF carried out a targeted assassination attempt on the Houthis’ Chief of Staff, Muhammad Abd Gharmari, while he was chewing khat with other senior officials. He survived the attack but was seriously wounded.

Since October 7, Houthi missile attacks have forced millions of Israelis into shelters, often in the dead of the night. Israel has carried out multiple retaliatory strikes on Houthi targets, but the attacks on Israel have continued.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)