Leftists Hold Nationwide Protest; Police Find Stockpile Of Tires Near Bnei Brak

Israeli leftists held a second nationwide protest beginning Tuesday morning as part of a declared “day of civic struggle.”

A small number of protesters blocked roads and intersections across the country before police intervened and reopened the routes.

Israel Police officers on Monday found a hidden stockpile of dozens of tires, hidden by protesters among trees on the side of the road on Highway 4, near Bnei Brak.

The police stated, “It should be emphasized that setting a fire in a public space and/or on traffic routes in violation of the law is a dangerous, criminal, and irresponsible act that could lead to injury to life or property, endangers road users, and causes a significant nuisance.”

“Israel Police will not allow riots, breaches of public order, and dangerous criminal behavior, carried out in violation of the law, that harm road users, residents of the area, and business owners.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)