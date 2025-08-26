Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Leftists Hold Nationwide Protest; Police Find Stockpile Of Tires Near Bnei Brak

The tires found by the police near Highway 4. (Israel Police)

Israeli leftists held a second nationwide protest beginning Tuesday morning as part of a declared “day of civic struggle.”

A small number of protesters blocked roads and intersections across the country before police intervened and reopened the routes.

Israel Police officers on Monday found a hidden stockpile of dozens of tires, hidden by protesters among trees on the side of the road on Highway 4, near Bnei Brak.

The police stated, “It should be emphasized that setting a fire in a public space and/or on traffic routes in violation of the law is a dangerous, criminal, and irresponsible act that could lead to injury to life or property, endangers road users, and causes a significant nuisance.”

“Israel Police will not allow riots, breaches of public order, and dangerous criminal behavior, carried out in violation of the law, that harm road users, residents of the area, and business owners.”

A handful of protesters block a highway. (Photo: Yinon Magal/X)

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

This Is How The Military Advocate General Places IDF Soldiers In Danger

Afraid Of Criticism? IDF Suspends Military Rabbi From Reserves For Remarks Against Military Advocate General

Military Police Attempt To Arrest Avreich In Petach Tikvah

Historic $2 Million Renovation Project Announced at the Tziyon of Rebbe Nachman in Uman

Israeli Security Forces Arrest Two Palestinians Near Tel Aviv Who Were Planning An Imminent Attack

“DER STÜRMER:” UK Rag Omits Fact That “Starving” Gazan Child Has A Genetic Illness

Kretchnif Siget Rebbe Hospitalized In Critical Condition After Suffering Stroke

FBI Officials Say Bolton Should Face Charges for Classified Emails as Raids Uncover Trove of Evidence

IAF Hits Yemen Following Cluster Munition Attack on Tel Aviv; More IAF Airstrikes Expected

Mob Attacks Jews Hanging Photos Of Hostages In Germany

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network