Zakein HaPoskim HaRav Nebenzahl: Even A Chareidi Bochur Who Isn’t Learning May Not Enlist In The IDF”

Zakein HaPoskim, HaGaon HaRav Avigdor Nebenzahl, who has refrained for decades from intervening in public matters, published a letter paskening that even Chareidi bochurim who aren’t learning should not enlist in the IDF.

HaRav Nebenzahl began his letter with words of chizzuk to the bochurim who were arrested in recent weeks for the “sin” of learning Torah and failing to report to the draft offices: “I wish to be mechazeik the precious Bnei Torah who were thrown into prison because they fulfilled their true obligation to learn Torah and did not enlist in the army,” the Rav wrote.

HaRav Nebenzahl then issued an unequivocal p’sak: “In addition, I wish to state my opinion clearly, that even a Chareidi bochur who, unfortunately, isn’t learning Torah, must not be tempted to enlist in the army, not even into the frameworks established there for Chareidim, as the Gedolei Yisrael have instructed.”

According to B’Chadrei Chareidim, HaRav Nebenzahl’s p’sak is unprecedented, as he is known for refusing to publicly express his opinion on current issues, despite his tremendous influence across all communities and circles—even among those far from the Torah world.

Until now, when asked about the enlistment of Chareidi bochurim who aren’t learning, HaRav Nebenzahl would refuse to answer, saying, “A Chareidi bochur must sit and learn! How can it be that a Chareidi bochur isn’t learning?!”

On another occasion, HaRav Nebenzahl added, “Either way—if the bochur asks for Daas Torah, we must instruct him to sit and learn. And if he does not listen to Daas Torah, what use is there in forbidding him to go to the army?”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)