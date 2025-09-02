Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Ad Banner
Ad Banner

Zakein HaPoskim HaRav Nebenzahl: Even A Chareidi Bochur Who Isn’t Learning May Not Enlist In The IDF”

HaGaon HaRav Avigdor Nebenzahl. (Photo: A. Glick)
Ad Banner

Zakein HaPoskim, HaGaon HaRav Avigdor Nebenzahl, who has refrained for decades from intervening in public matters, published a letter paskening that even Chareidi bochurim who aren’t learning should not enlist in the IDF.

HaRav Nebenzahl began his letter with words of chizzuk to the bochurim who were arrested in recent weeks for the “sin” of learning Torah and failing to report to the draft offices: “I wish to be mechazeik the precious Bnei Torah who were thrown into prison because they fulfilled their true obligation to learn Torah and did not enlist in the army,” the Rav wrote.

HaRav Nebenzahl then issued an unequivocal p’sak: “In addition, I wish to state my opinion clearly, that even a Chareidi bochur who, unfortunately, isn’t learning Torah, must not be tempted to enlist in the army, not even into the frameworks established there for Chareidim, as the Gedolei Yisrael have instructed.”

According to B’Chadrei Chareidim, HaRav Nebenzahl’s p’sak is unprecedented, as he is known for refusing to publicly express his opinion on current issues, despite his tremendous influence across all communities and circles—even among those far from the Torah world.

Until now, when asked about the enlistment of Chareidi bochurim who aren’t learning, HaRav Nebenzahl would refuse to answer, saying, “A Chareidi bochur must sit and learn! How can it be that a Chareidi bochur isn’t learning?!”

On another occasion, HaRav Nebenzahl added, “Either way—if the bochur asks for Daas Torah, we must instruct him to sit and learn. And if he does not listen to Daas Torah, what use is there in forbidding him to go to the army?”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

Ad Banner
Ad Banner

Leave a Reply

RH_3
Ad Banner
Ad Banner

Popular Posts

WhatsApp Urges iPhone Users to Update Their Phones Amid Newly Discovered Spyware Exploit

New York Rep. Jerry Nadler, The Most Ardent Terrorist-Sympathizing Jew In Congress, Won’t Run For Reelection

Drama In Belz: Huge Beis Medrash Can No Longer Accommodate Crowd For Rosh Hashanah Tefillos

Iran Tried to Hack Israeli Veterans Through Fake PTSD Help Site

Gaza-Bound Flotilla Carrying Greta Thunberg Departs Barcelona After Weather Delay

Israel’s High Court Unanimously Moves to Block Government Firing of Attorney General Baharav-Miara

IDF To Begin Call Up Of 60,000 More Reservists On Tuesday As Gaza City Offensive Looms

Passuk From The Parsha Sparks Heated Dispute In Security Cabinet Meeting

With Two Gedolei HaDor At the Helm, Slabodka Yeshiva Opens Elul Zman With Over 600 Bochurim; 120 New Talmidim Join

Jewish Enrollment Plummets at Ivy League Schools Amid Antisemitism Fears

Ad Banner
Ad Banner
Ad Banner
Ad Banner
Ad Banner
Ad Banner
Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Powered by Kornerstone Media