Belgian MD Labels Child As “Jewish-Israeli” Under Medical Issues In Urgent Care Report

A furor arose in Belgium after a Belgian radiologist who treated a nine-year-old girl in the emergency room wrote in her medical report that she’s “Jewish-Israeli” in the medical issues section.

The grave antisemitic incident took place at the AZ Zeno Campus Hospital in Knokke-Heist, Belgium, on Friday.

A censored copy of the child’s medical record circulated on social media in Belgium on Sunday, creating an uproar and demands to fire the doctor.

A Belgian organization for combatting antisemitism carried out an investigation, which revealed that the doctor, identified as Dr. Qassim Arkawazy, a native of Iraq, had posted multiple viciously antisemitic posts on his social media accounts in the past, including an AI-generated image of Chassidish “vampires” preparing to suck the blood of a sleeping baby.

The organization filed complaints with the police and the Belgian Medical Council.

“This is a blatant violation of medical ethics,” a statement from the organization said. “The fact that a doctor, whose duty is to treat every patient with dignity and without bias, would insert such a statement into a medical record constitutes a disgrace to the Belgian healthcare system.”

“Antisemitism must never become the norm, especially not in an official medical document concerning a child. We call on the competent authorities to respond firmly and show that antisemitism in any form will never be tolerated. The case raises difficult questions about the culture of the medical profession and the need for additional training and education to prevent expressions of hatred in essential public institutions like hospitals.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)