Belgium To Recognize Palestinian State, Impose 12 Sanctions On Israel

Belgian Foreign Minister Maxim Prevot announced on Monday evening that Belgium will recognize a Palestinian state at the UN General Assembly in New York this month and impose sanctions on Israel.

“In light of the humanitarian tragedy taking place in Palestine, and especially in the Gaza Strip, and in view of Israeli actions that are carried out in violation of international law, Belgium is forced to make decisive decisions in order to increase the pressure on the Israeli government and Hamas,” Prevot claimed.

Prevot added that Belgium has imposed 12 new sanctions on Israel, including restrictions on importing goods from Israeli communities in Yehuda and Shomron, a review of public procurement policy involving Israeli companies, limiting consular services to Belgians residing in ‘illegal settlements,’ exploring flight restrictions, as well as declaring two ‘extremist’ Israeli ministers, several ‘violent settlers,’ and Hamas leaders as “persona non grata.”

Prevot also confirmed that Belgium would support measures at the European Union level to suspend collaborations with Israel, including the suspension of the EU-Israel association agreement, research programs, and technical cooperation.

Belgium will officially recognize “Palestine” as a state, in line with the joint initiative of France and Saudi Arabia, who have announced their intention to recognize “Palestine” at the UN General Assembly later this month. “This gesture is a clear condemnation of Israel’s expansionist policies, including its settlement programs and military occupations,” Prevot stated.

He added that “out of awareness of the trauma created among the Israeli people due to the Hamas terror attacks on October 7, 2023, the formalization of this recognition will only take place when the last hostage is released and Hamas is no longer involved in the governance of ‘Palestine.'”

Following his antisemitic announcement, rewarding terror by blaming and sanctioning Israel for the suffering of Gazans rather than Hamas, he also promised new Belgian initiatives to fight antisemitism, increased security services, and cooperation with representatives of Jewish communities.

