IDF Insider Warns Upcoming Gaza Op Lacks Key Steps, Likely to Fail

A document signed by Brig. Gen. (res.) Guy Hazut, head of the Ground Forces’ instruction division, warns that the IDF’s current plan for Gideon’s Chariots B, the conquest of Gaza City, does not include essential steps required for victory, Yisrael Hayom reported

Hazut says that the combat methods chosen for the operation are contrary to operational logic and known IDF recommendations from the past, and that the lack of implementation of these steps may prevent tangible achievements even in the upcoming phase.

Contrary to the prevailing claims in the IDF that it is impossible to defeat a guerrilla force, Hazut asserts that it can be achieved through the implementation of steps that have not been taken, such as a total siege, cutting supply lines, and severing the guerrilla force from the civilian population.

Senior IDF officials responded to the allegations: “The IDF encourages critical discourse, and in the discussions held in the General Staff forum and between the ranks, different opinions arise regarding the operational patterns to be adopted in the fighting in the Gaza Strip. Operation Gideon’s Chariots met its objectives. During the operation the IDF completely dismantled the terror infrastructure in the places where it operated. The operation increased the military pressure on Hamas and led to the IDF’s control of three-quarters of the Gaza Strip and the elimination of about 2,000 terrorists. The commander of the Ground Forces held a clarification with Brig.-Gen. (res.) Guy Hazut, as the content of the presentation and its findings were not written with authority and did not represent the IDF’s position as expected from an official document transferred to the reserve forces.”

Col. (res.) Chezi Nechama, one of the founders of the Forum of Reserve Commanders and Soldiers, responded to the report by stating that “for anyone who was wondering whether the ‘conceptzia’ is still here, the IDF spokesperson’s response arrived and proved that it is here to stay. When Brig.-Gen. Guy Hazut puts his conclusions in writing after 20 months of leading the IDF’s learning process division, the IDF summons him for clarification. In short, why deal with the message when you can shoot the messenger? We deeply regret this, but we will continue to shout the cry of tens of thousands of officers and soldiers.”

Hazut was also the author of the leaked IDF document stating that the first phase of Operation Gideon’s Chariots was a dismal failure.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)