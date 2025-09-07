🚨 Houthi Drone Strikes Ramon Airport in Southern Israel, Wounding Two and Damaging Terminal

A Houthi explosive drone slammed into Ramon Airport near Eilat on Sunday, causing injuries and significant damage to the passenger terminal, in the latest escalation of attacks on Israeli territory by the Iran-backed Yemeni militia.

Video circulating on Israeli media captured the moment of impact, which sent debris flying across the arrivals hall. Channel 12 published images showing shattered glass and extensive damage both inside and outside the terminal.

The Israel Airports Authority said the drone directly struck the arrivals area. Airspace over Ramon was closed immediately after the attack, halting landings and takeoffs. An Israir flight en route to Eilat was diverted back to Ben-Gurion International Airport before operations at Ramon resumed less than two hours later.

Magen David Adom reported two airport workers were lightly wounded. A 63-year-old man sustained shrapnel injuries to his limbs, while a 52-year-old woman was injured after falling during the attack. Both were treated on site and later transferred to Yoseftal Medical Center in Eilat in good condition. Several others were treated for anxiety.

“No sirens were sounded,” the IDF confirmed, adding that the incident remains under review.

Hours before the Ramon strike, Israeli fighter jets intercepted three drones launched from Yemen. Two were downed over Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula, while one entered Israeli airspace and was shot down over the Negev, with fragments falling near the Egyptian border in the Ramat Negev region.

The IDF Home Front Command later declared that incident closed, reporting no injuries or damage.

The Houthis have launched hundreds of drones and missiles at Israel since the October 7, 2023 Hamas massacre sparked the ongoing war in Gaza. The group has also targeted commercial shipping in the Red Sea, claiming to act in solidarity with Palestinians.

Israel has responded with strikes on Houthi-controlled territory in Yemen, including recent operations that killed the group’s self-styled “prime minister” and a dozen senior officials.

