🚨 TERROR IN JERUSALEM: 6 Murdered, 16 Injured, In Shooting Attack At Ramot Junction

Six people were murdered and at least 16 were injured in a severe shooting attack at the Ramot junction in Jerusalem on Monday shortly after 10 a.m.

The murdered victims include a man of about 50 and three men in their 30s. The fifth victim, a woman of about 50 who was evacuated to Shaare Tzedek Hospital in critical condition, was pronounced dead after her arrival at the hospital.

A sixth victim was evacuated in critical condition, and the hospital later pronounced his death.

MDA teams administered medical care and evacuated 12 victims suffering from gunfire wounds to Shaare Tzedek and Hadassah Hospitals, including seven in serious condition and two in moderate condition, along with three victims lightly injured by shrapnel.

According to witnesses, two terrorists equipped with automatic weapons boarded the 62 bus that was standing in traffic on Rechov Yigael Yadin at the Ramot Junction and began to fire at passengers and at private cars. A witness said that the terrorists fired at people’s heads from close range. A 320 bus standing in traffic was also targeted.

Channel 12 News reported that an armed Chareidi man and an off-duty IDF commander from the Chareidi Chashmonaim Brigade fired at the terrorists and neutralized them as people fled the area in panic.

The following video should be viewed with discretion, as it may be disturbing to some:

The terrorists were two Palestinians in their 20s from villages near Ramallah who had entered Israel illegally. Neither of them had a security record. Following the attack, the police launched an extensive manhunt to rule out additional terrorists.

The public is asked to daven for the refuah sheleimah of the victims, including a woman in her 8th month of her first pregnancy: Tova Gittel bas Miriam Shoshanah b’toch sha’ar cholei Yisrael.

Another one of the victims was HaGaon HaRav Yaakov Chaim Sharbani, one of the Roshei Yeshivos of Yeshiva Maor HaTorah. He was hit by a bullet but B’Chasdei Hashem, his life is not in danger. His name for tefillah is הרב יעקב חיים בן תמר איבון.

A statement issued from the Prime Minister’s office stated, “Prime Minister Netanyahu is currently holding a situational assessment with the heads of the security establishment following the attack in Jerusalem.”

Eli Beer, president and founder of United Hatzalah, reported from the scene: “This is a very difficult scene. Some of the injured are in critical condition and unconscious. Some of the injured were evacuated to hospitals in United Hatzalah ambulances.”

Hatzalah medic Avi Suissa said, “I was driving through the intersection and heard the gunshots. This is a very difficult scene. Some of the victims are unconscious. Large forces of United Hatzalah are working at the scene to provide initial medical assistance to the injured.”

MDA Paramedic Nadav Tayeb said: “We arrived at the scene with large forces immediately upon hearing the report of gunfire casualties. When we arrived, we saw people lying on the road unconscious on the sides of the road and the sidewalk near a bus stop. There was a lot of destruction at the scene, shattered glass on the floor, and a lot of commotion. We started providing medical treatment to the injured, and we are continuing at this time to treat the injured and evacuate them to hospitals.”

