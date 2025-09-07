MAILBAG: Bring Back the Brachos: Klal Yisrael Should Revive This Forgotten Minhag

I would like to raise an important topic—one that perhaps Klal Yisrael as a whole can consider returning to, for the sake of bringing yeshuos to so many who are still waiting.

For generations, it was a minhag in Klal Yisrael to wish one another mazel tov at simchas. These words are not just a polite formality—they are true brachos. And when the recipient answers amen, it draws bracha and mazel into their life. At a wedding, when people would wish mazel tov to the chassan or kallah, the proper response was for the chassan or kallah to give a bracha back in return. Someone making a simcha has a unique koach at that time, and their heartfelt brachos can bring yeshuos to others.

Chazal teach us that when we give someone a bracha, the words themselves rise to shamayim, and when answered with a sincere amen, they have the power to bring bracha down to this world.

About twenty years ago, when the “shidduch crisis” became more pronounced, some older singles felt hurt by certain phrases that were being said—comments that didn’t always come across as sincere, or words like “IY”H by you” said without enough sensitivity. Out of respect for their pain, many in Klal Yisrael pulled back from this beautiful minhag, not wanting to cause discomfort.

But as an older single myself, I want to give voice to what many of us who are still waiting feel but rarely say: we want your brachos. We need your tefillos. When they are offered with sincerity and energy, they mean more to us than you can imagine. Please don’t hold back from davening for us, from telling us you are davening, from giving us brachos, and from allowing us the privilege of answering amen.

Let us bring back this old minhag—with sincerity, with warmth, and with the knowledge that every bracha, every amen, has the power to open gates of yeshuos.

Signed,

S.J.

