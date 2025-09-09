Fate Of Hamas Leadership Unknown Following IDF Doha Strike

Al Jazeera, citing a senior Hamas official, reported that the Hamas leadership gathered in Qatar, headed by Khalil al-Hayya, survived the Israeli strike. The official did not specify whether any members were injured or killed.

However, earlier reports from Saudi-based Al-Hadath claimed that several senior Hamas figures— including Khalil al-Hayya, Khaled Mashaal, Zaher Jabarin, and Nizar Awadallah— were killed in the attack.

Meanwhile, two Hamas sources told Reuters that members of Hamas’s ceasefire negotiation team had survived the attack. Israeli officials confirmed that the strike targeted top Hamas leaders, including Khalil al-Hayya, the group’s exiled Gaza chief and a key figure in ongoing negotiations.

A Hamas official in Gaza told AFP that the targeted leaders were in Doha to discuss the latest ceasefire proposal. “In a new Zionist crime, the Hamas negotiating delegation was targeted during its meeting in Doha, while discussing (US) President (Donald) Trump’s proposal for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip,” the official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, as he was not authorized to comment publicly.