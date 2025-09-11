Israeli President Herzog Receives Suspicious Package During London Visit Amid Heightened Threats

Israeli President Yitzchak Herzog was the target of a security scare in London on Thursday after a suspicious package was delivered during his official visit, his office said.

British and Israeli security personnel moved quickly to secure the object. Officials did not provide details on the contents of the package, but the incident underscored mounting concerns that Iranian-linked groups could attempt to target Israeli officials abroad following the June war with Tehran.

Israeli intelligence has repeatedly warned that Iran, working with Hamas, may seek to strike Israeli assets overseas. In response, the Shin Bet has deployed what it described as “unique technological capabilities” to bolster security around Israeli diplomatic missions, delegations and institutions. Some of the measures, officials said, are being used abroad for the first time.

Herzog’s trip to Britain has already been marked by political tension. On Wednesday, he met with Prime Minister Keir Starmer at 10 Downing Street in a meeting both sides described as difficult. Herzog criticized the U.K. government’s stance on Israel, while Starmer condemned Israel’s ongoing campaign against Hamas and its strike on terrorists in Qatar earlier this week.

“It was a meeting between allies, but it was a tough meeting,” Herzog said later at Chatham House. “Things were said that were tough and strong, and clearly we can argue, because when allies meet, they can argue.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)