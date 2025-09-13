BD”E: Rav Dovid Kamenetzky Zt”l, Son Of Harav Shmuel Kamenetzky Shlit”a

YWN regrets to inform you of the petirah of Rav Dovid Kaminetsky zt”l, Rosh Machon Pirkei Eliezer, and the son of Harav Shmuel Kaminetsky shlita’, Rosh Yeshivas Philadelphia and Nasi of the Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah. Rav Dovid was 68 years old.

The niftar was born in the United States on 22 Nissan 5717 (1957) to his father, Rav Shmuel shlit”a, who still needs a refuah sheleimah, and to his mother, Rebbetzin Tema Kaminetsky a”h. He grew up in the shadow of his illustrious grandfather, Harav Yaakov Kaminetsky zt”l, Rosh Yeshivas Torah Vodaas and member of the Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah of Agudas Yisroel in America.

In due time he married his rebbetzin, Mrs. Esther tblch”t, the daughter of Rav Mordechai Neustadt zt”l of Bnei Brak, who led Vaad LeHatzolas Nidchei Yisroel.

Settling in Eretz HaKodesh, he made his home in Yerushalayim and dedicated his life to Torah research, becoming a primary address for all matters relating to the Torah of the Vilna Gaon. He founded Machon Pirkei Eliezer and over the years produced numerous works which stirred much discussion in the olam haTorah.

Rav Dovid also served as one of the editors of the Schottenstein Shas in both Hebrew and English, and was among the founding members of the Torah journal Yeshurun. In addition, he gave shiurim as a maggid shiur in Yeshivas Darchei Noam in Yerushalayim.

The noted chassidishe researcher Rav Yisroel Alter Groibis, editor of Kolmus, shared his recollections: “Rav Dovid zt”l was a true yodea sefer. To one who only read his writings, he may have appeared as a sharp polemicist and a fighter for emes — which he surely was. But anyone who met him quickly saw a person of noble character, broad heart, and generosity of spirit. He was filled with ahavas Yisroel. Personally, as a chossid, I received only good from him. He shared the fruits of his knowledge freely, without self-interest, and he treated others with kindness and humility. Despite his brilliance and sharp mind, he would lower himself to meet the level of his interlocutor, with goodwill and a full heart.”

Rav Dovid zt”l leaves behind sons and daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who follow in his ways.

Baruch Dayan Ha’Emes.