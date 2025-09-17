Drama In Rechasim: Yeshiva Bochur’s Attempted Arrest Prevented By Chareidi Protesters

A dramatic scene occurred in the northern city of Rechasim on Tuesday evening after traffic police summoned the military police to arrest a yeshivah bochur.

After the traffic police stopped the bochur and discovered he was classified as a “draft dodger,” they detained him and summoned military police.

A “Code Black” alert was immediately issued on dedicated information lines, warning of an imminent arrest, and hordes of Chareidi protesters immediately flocked to the site and prevented the arrest.

Shas MK Michael Malchieli on Tuesday slammed the IDF’s arrest of a Chareidi high school student at Ben Gurion Airport as she was on her way to her brother’s wedding in France.

Speaking in an interview with Radio Kol B’Ramah, Malchieli said, “The girl who was arrested did everything properly and submitted the necessary documents. The IDF needs to investigate how this happened. Due to a technical error by the IDF, she was detained in handcuffs as if she was a drug dealer.”

Malchieli also referred to the reports that the IDF is targeting Sephardim. “The IDF arrests Sephardim because it views them as weak, as a community that won’t withstand pressure. They are making a grave mistake. They will see that this is a strong tzibur that cleaves to its emunah and Rabbanim.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)