Starmer Set to Recognize Palestinian State After Trump Departs London, Defying Washington

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is preparing to formally recognize a Palestinian state this weekend, timing the announcement for just after U.S. President Donald Trump departs the United Kingdom, according to reports Wednesday evening.

Downing Street officials had initially intended to unveil the decision earlier, but sources say Starmer delayed the move to avoid it overshadowing a joint press conference with Trump scheduled for Friday. The calculation underscores both the political sensitivity of the issue and Starmer’s determination to press ahead despite Washington’s staunch opposition.

If confirmed, Britain’s recognition of Palestinian statehood would represent a historic break with decades of U.K. policy and could trigger a wave of similar announcements from allies. France, Australia, and New Zealand have already signaled they will make comparable declarations at the United Nations General Assembly later this month.

Starmer telegraphed the shift weeks ago. In late July, he told his cabinet that recognition would come in September “unless the government of Israel takes concrete steps to end the horrific situation in Gaza.” According to an official statement at the time, Starmer vowed to assess Israel’s actions before the September 9 deadline, insisting the move was essential to “protect the viability of the two-state solution.”

Starmer has argued that recognition is necessary to preserve Palestinian political legitimacy and prevent extremists from dictating the terms of the conflict.

Trump, who has thrown full U.S. support behind Israel’s government, has condemned European talk of statehood recognition as “rewarding terror.” His administration has lobbied London and other capitals to hold off, warning that premature recognition would embolden Hamas and undercut ongoing cease-fire negotiations.

But Starmer appears willing to risk the diplomatic rupture. Officials believe Britain’s move could catalyze a bloc of Western countries to formally recognize Palestine at the U.N., reshaping the global diplomatic map. Critics inside Britain warn that the announcement could strain U.K.–U.S. relations at a time when both nations are already sparring over tariffs, trade, and defense spending.

If Starmer follows through, Britain would join more than 130 nations that already recognize Palestinian statehood—though none with London’s geopolitical clout.

