Hamas Official Ghazi Hamad Surfaces After Doha Airstrike, Accuses U.S. of Collusion in Failed Cease-Fire Talks

Senior Hamas leader Ghazi Hamad reappeared Wednesday in a televised interview on Qatar’s Al Jazeera network, ending weeks of speculation about his fate following an Israeli airstrike in Doha that targeted top members of the terror group’s political leadership.

Hamad, who had been rumored killed in the September strike, described surviving what he called a “horrifying barrage” of missiles that landed on the building where Hamas negotiators were meeting with advisers. “Less than an hour into the discussion of the American proposal, enormous explosions shook the building. We tried to flee as quickly as possible. By God’s grace we survived,” Hamad said, claiming that 12 missiles struck in under a minute.

The strike—part of Israel’s Operation Summit of Fire—had thrown cease-fire talks into turmoil. Hamad accused Washington of duplicity, alleging that U.S. negotiators shifted terms and ultimately gave Israel a green light to bomb the session. “Our experience with the American mediator was bitter. There was no credibility on the American side. The Americans are partners in the ongoing genocide,” he charged.

Hamad further warned Arab states that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seeks to “change the face of the Middle East” and urged a unified Arab response. “We are not the only target; the entire nation is,” he said.

His reemergence marks the second time a Hamas leader targeted in the Doha strike has appeared publicly. Tahir al-Nunu surfaced earlier in a separate Al Jazeera interview. Reports suggest the meeting included some of Hamas’s most senior figures, among them Khalil al-Hayya, Zahir Jabarin, Khaled Meshal, Mousa Abu Marzouk, and Izzat al-Rishq.

