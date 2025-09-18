“Monstrous Lie”: Netanyahu Blasts Conspiracy Theorists Tying Israel To Charlie Kirk’s Assassination

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday forcefully rejected conspiracy theories linking Israel to the murder of U.S. conservative activist Charlie Kirk, calling them “a monstrous big lie.”

“Josef Goebbels, the Nazi propaganda minister, said that the bigger the lie, the faster it will spread. Well somebody has fabricated a monstrous big lie, that Israel had something to do with Charlie Kirk’s horrific murder,” Netanyahu said in a video statement. “This is insane. It is false. It is outrageous.”

Netanyahu praised Kirk as “a once-in-a-century talent” who, in his words, defended freedom, America and “our common Judeo-Christian civilization.” The prime minister cited a letter Kirk had sent him months earlier, in which the activist wrote: “One of my greatest joys as a Christian is advocating for Israel and forming alliances with Jews to protect Judeo-Christian civilization.”

Kirk, Netanyahu said, had urged him to make Israel’s case directly to the American people, warning of “support for Israel slipping away.” The prime minister recalled inviting Kirk to return to Israel shortly before his death. “Sadly that won’t happen,” Netanyahu said, before condemning what he described as rumors spread “perhaps out of obsession, perhaps with Qatari funding.”

“What I do know is this: Charlie Kirk was a great man and a great man deserves honor, not lies,” Netanyahu said.

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, who reposted Netanyahu’s video on X, added his own comment: “It’s painful to see people back in the U.S. attempt to get clicks & make $$ by making up outrageous lies while exploiting the death of Charlie Kirk whose impact & character the propagandists will never have,” Huckabee wrote. “@IsraeliPM sets the record straight.”

Kirk was shot and killed at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10 while responding to a question about mass shootings, in what prosecutors have described as a targeted political assassination. Tyler Robinson, 22, has been charged with aggravated murder and could face the death penalty if convicted.

