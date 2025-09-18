TERROR FROM ABOVE: Houthi Drone Penetrates Israeli Air Defenses, Crashes Into Eilat Hotel Entrance

Medics and security forces rushed to a hotel in Eilat on Thursday after a drone struck the entrance of the building, located in Israel’s southernmost city.

Footage circulating on social media showed the aftermath of the impact, with eyewitnesses reporting damage at the site. It was not immediately clear whether there were any casualties.

Prior to the strike, warning sirens had sounded in Eilat, alerting residents of a suspected drone infiltration. The city has come under repeated attack in recent months, primarily from drones launched by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Thursday’s incident. However, a Telegram channel closely linked to the Houthi leadership reposted Israeli-shared footage of the drone impact and praised the attack, though it stopped short of attributing it directly to the Houthis.

Israel has intercepted dozens of drones aimed at Eilat since the start of the Gaza war, but some have managed to evade defenses and cause localized damage. Security officials said they were still assessing the latest incident and whether additional drones might be involved.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)