ALL THEATER: Not One Of The 40 Gaza “Sumud” Flotilla Ships Carried Aid For Palestinians, Israel Reveals

None of the 40 vessels in the Global Sumud Flotilla, intercepted by Israel on Yom Kippur, contained any humanitarian aid bound for Gaza, Israel’s Foreign Affairs Ministry said.

The ministry released footage showing the empty interior of one of the flotilla’s largest ships, narrated by Israeli Police spokesperson Dean Elsdunne. “It was never about bringing aid to Gaza,” Elsdunne said in the video. “It was about the headlines and social media followings.” He noted that the absence of supplies explained why flotilla organizers had rejected offers from Israel and other countries to transfer aid through legal channels rather than attempt to breach the naval blockade.

The controversy comes as additional flotillas head toward the Gaza Strip in defiance of Israeli warnings. The Freedom Flotilla Coalition confirmed that a ship named Conscience departed Italy on Wednesday carrying roughly 100 people — described by the group as a mix of activists, healthcare workers, and journalists.

Meanwhile, another eight boats that left Italy nearly a week ago are currently sailing near Crete, according to online tracking platforms.

Social media accounts tied to the Sumud Flotilla also claimed that a second convoy of 45 vessels had departed from the Turkish port of Arsuz, releasing video purportedly showing the departure. Israeli officials have not yet confirmed whether those boats are bound for Gaza.

The flotillas come amid intensifying pressure on Israel over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where international aid groups have warned of shortages of food, medicine, and basic supplies. Israel, however, has repeatedly described the maritime convoys as security threats and propaganda stunts rather than relief missions.

