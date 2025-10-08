NETANYHAU: A Great Day for Israel; Thanks Heroic IDF Soldiers

“This is a great day for Israel. Tomorrow I will convene the government to approve the agreement that will bring all of our precious hostages home.

I extend my gratitude to the heroic IDF soldiers and all the security forces whose courage and sacrifice have brought us to this day.

I thank President Trump and his team from the depths of my heart for their dedication to this sacred mission of freeing our hostages.

With Hashem’s help, together we will continue achieving all our goals and expanding peace with our neighbors.”

—