Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NETANYHAU: A Great Day for Israel; Thanks Heroic IDF Soldiers

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shakes hands with President Donald Trump after a news conference in the State Dining Room of the White House, Monday, Sept. 29, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

“This is a great day for Israel. Tomorrow I will convene the government to approve the agreement that will bring all of our precious hostages home.

I extend my gratitude to the heroic IDF soldiers and all the security forces whose courage and sacrifice have brought us to this day.

I thank President Trump and his team from the depths of my heart for their dedication to this sacred mission of freeing our hostages.

With Hashem’s help, together we will continue achieving all our goals and expanding peace with our neighbors.”

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

👋 GOOD RIDDANCE: Greta Thunberg, 170 Other Terror-Supporters Deported From Israel

ארריך ארור: Palestine-Recognizing Macron On The Ropes As French PM Quits After Less Than A Month

TWO YEARS OF WAR: 1,152 Israeli Security Personnel Killed Since October 7 Massacre, 885 Yesomim

IDF Soldiers In Gaza Given Posul Esrogim By Military

Hamas Begins Collecting Bodies Of Deceased Hostages, Denies It Agreed To Disarm As Part Of Peace Deal

YWN EDITORIAL: Andrew Cuomo’s Yom Kippur Apology To Orthodox Jews Ends With “I’d Do It Again”

Trump: Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Efforts “Look Like It’s Working; TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE OR MASSIVE BLOODSHED WILL FOLLOW”

AccuWeather Forecasts a Snowier but Still Below-Average Winter for New York City

Rabbi Assaulted While Building Sukkah in Teaneck; “Emotionally Disturbed” Suspect in Custody, Authorities Say

WATCH: Former House Speaker Blasts “Leaderless” Democrats For Allowing Radical Leftists Like AOC And Mamdani To Gain Traction