Hamas Statement Announces End Of War; Demands Mediators ‘Compel Occupation Government To Fully Implement’ Gaza Deal

Hamas has released its first public statement since US President Trump said the terrorist group and Israel had “signed off on the first Phase of our Peace Plan”.

In a post on Telegram, Hamas announced the “conclusion of an agreement stipulating an end to the war on Gaza, the occupation’s withdrawal from it, the entry of aid, and a prisoner exchange”.

The statement called on the US leader, Arab mediators and international parties to “compel the occupation government [Israel] to fully implement the agreement’s requirements and not allow it to evade or delay the implementation of what has been agreed upon”.

The group concluded by saying it will remain “faithful to our pledge and will not abandon our people’s national rights, including freedom, independence, and self-determination”.

“We salute our great people in the Gaza Strip, in Jerusalem and the West Bank, inside our homeland and abroad, who have demonstrated unmatched honor, courage, and steadfastness, confronting the occupation’s fascist schemes that targeted them and their national rights,” the statement adds.

“We affirm that our people’s sacrifices will not be in vain, and we pledge to remain faithful to our cause and never abandon our national rights until freedom, independence, and self-determination are achieved.”