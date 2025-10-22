Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

IDF Destroys Home of Palestinian Suspect Involved In Terror Attack Which Killed Tze’ela Gez HY”D

The IDF carried out a demolition of the residence belonging to a Palestinian suspect believed to be involved in a fatal terror shooting incident in the in the Shomron last May. The attack, which resulted in the death of a pregnant woman and her unborn child, prompted the military action.

The incident took place on May 14 near the Palestinian village of Bruqin and the settlement of Bruchin. During the attack, a Palestinian terrorist opened fire from the roadside at Israeli drivers, killing 30-year-old Tzeela Gez A”H and injuring her husband. Gez was en route to the hospital to give birth at the time. Her baby, Ravid Chaim, was delivered via emergency C-section at Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva but passed away 15 days later.

The shooter, Naael Samarah, identified as a Hamas terrorist, was shot and killed by IDF forces four days after the attack. Subsequently, three additional Hamas terrorists were detained over their suspected involvement.

One of those detained was Jamil Samarah. According to military sources, IDF troops operated earlier today in the West Bank town of Bruqin to demolish Jamil Samarah’s residence. Notably, Naael Samarah’s home was demolished in September.

YWN World Headquarters – NYC

