Prominent Rabbonim and Community Leaders Join in Mourning Mrs. Werdiger A”H

Charedi Jewry the world over has joined the Werdiger family in mourning Mrs. Libby Werdiger, a”h, a matriarch of a prominent Torah family and the mother of askan, philanthropist, chairman of the Agudath Israel’s Board of Directors and the Chairman of Ichud Mosdos Gur, Reb Shloime Werdiger. She was 97 years of age, and spent her life giving of herself to her family and to anyone fortunate to cross her path.

The levaya on Tuesday afternoon drew thousands of attendees, including Rabbonim, askonim, community leaders, and masses of Gerer chassidim including the talmidim of the Gerer mosdos in Brooklyn, where the nifteres was eulogized by the Gerer Rosh Yeshiva Rav Yisroel Moshe Olewski, her son Reb Shloime, her son-in-law, Rav Noach Reindel, and her grandsons.

Thousands have been streaming to the shivah home to comfort the aveilim, including prominent Rabbonim and Admorim, as well as Klal leaders and government officials who work together with Reb Shloime in the trenches of Klal Yisroel’s battles. Among these have been the Vinizter Rebbe of Monsey, and Rav Aharon Feldman, Rosh Yeshiva of Ner Israel and member of the Mo’etzes Gedolei HaTorah of Agudath Israel of America, who made his way from Baltimore in order to comfort Reb Shloime.

A special delegation which has been dispatched by the Gerer Rebbe, shlit”a—including his son Rav Nechemia—is currently en route to the United States, and Ichud Mosdos Gur’s executive director Reb Yonasan Burnstein traveled to America especially to comfort Reb Shloime. As is well-known, Reb Shloime is privileged to share an exceptionally close relationship with the Rebbe, shlit”a, and is one of the Gerer Chassidus’ most notable philanthropists.