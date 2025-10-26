HOTEL HAMAS: Critics Blast Ceasefire Deal After 154 Palestinian Killers Relocate to 5-Star Cairo Hotel

They were convicted murderers, bombmakers, and Hamas operatives — now they’re sunbathing beside Western tourists at a five-star Marriott resort.

According to a Daily Mail investigation, more than 150 Palestinian terrorists deported from Israel as part of the U.S.-brokered Gaza ceasefire and hostage-release agreement are living at Cairo’s Renaissance Mirage Hotel, an upscale Marriott property complete with a poolside bar, wedding halls, and room rates starting at $200 a night.

The men — many of them serving life sentences before their release earlier this month — are reportedly mingling with unsuspecting tourists and celebrating their newfound freedom, even as questions mount over who’s footing the bill.

Reporters who booked rooms at the hotel said they found the former prisoners “lounging by the pool, bar and buffet,” surrounded by family and supporters. Some were spotted withdrawing wads of cash from ATMs, others snapping selfies with fans.

Among them:

Mahmoud Issa, convicted in 1993 for his role in the abduction and murder of Israeli Border Police officer Nissim Toledano.

Samir Abu Nima, who carried out a 1983 Jerusalem bus bombing that killed six people, including an 11-year-old child.

Muhammad Zawahra, tied to a deadly 2024 shooting near a Jerusalem checkpoint.

And last weekend, one of the deportees — Akram Abu Bakr, a former Fatah Tanzim chief — reportedly held his own wedding at the hotel.

The bizarre scene in Cairo is a byproduct of the October 13 ceasefire deal that ended Israel’s two-year war with Hamas. In exchange for the release of the final 20 living hostages taken during Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023 massacre, Israel freed roughly 2,000 Palestinians, including 250 convicted of deadly terror attacks.

Of those serving life terms, 154 were barred from returning to Israel, Gaza or the West Bank and deported to Egypt.

The group’s sudden presence in Cairo — at a five-star hotel frequented by tourists and diplomats — has sparked alarm among Western officials and counterterror experts, who warn that the ex-prisoners may be regrouping abroad under the radar.

“They are our sworn enemies,” said Anthony Glees, a security policy expert at the University of Buckingham. “You are effectively setting up a terrorist army in exile.”

Egyptian security reportedly maintains a light perimeter around the hotel, with armed police authorizing movements in and out. Still, experts say the restrictions are minimal.

A former Israeli intelligence officer told the Mail that “the deported terrorists can walk freely, travel to Europe — even the UK — receive donations, and re-establish networks.”

The cost of housing 154 former prisoners at the Renaissance Mirage — where rooms start around $200 — adds up to more than $39,000 per night, the Mail calculated. Neither Marriott nor Egyptian authorities have disclosed who is paying the bill. The paper speculated that Qatar or Turkey, both supporters of Hamas, may be financing the stay.

The hotel’s staff confirmed to Israeli media that the men had been staying there but claimed they had since checked out. Independent verification of that claim was not available.

The Daily Mail reported that the deportees’ arrival in Egypt drew cheering crowds of friends, relatives and “adoring fans.” Inside the hotel, the men reportedly gathered for banquets and receptions celebrating their release.

One of them, Mahmoud al-Arida — a senior Islamic Jihad operative and architect of the 2021 Gilboa prison break — even posted a photo of himself enjoying cheese at the hotel reception, writing: “My first time with a spoon after four long years — local labneh from Arraba and thyme from the Arraba hills.”

Al-Arida had famously used a spoon to dig his way out of the Gilboa facility, a jailbreak that humiliated Israeli prison authorities.

The revelation threatens to further strain Israel’s coordination with Egypt, which helped broker the truce and now hosts many of the deportees. It also complicates U.S. efforts to stabilize Gaza postwar, with Washington facing growing criticism that the ceasefire deal effectively rewarded convicted terrorists.

