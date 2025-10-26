Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

New Yorkers Abroad Urged to Submit Absentee Ballots Ahead of Oct. 28 Deadline

As the highly contested New York City mayoral election approaches, many New Yorkers currently abroad in Israel wish to participate in this crucial race. While registration for new voters closed on October 25, 2025, Chaim V’Chessed points out that those who have registered to vote in New York, even in past elections, and who intend to return to New York, remain eligible.

Eligible voters must request their absentee ballot by 11:59 p.m. New York time on October 28. The process is simple: complete the FPCA (Federal Postcard Application) form available at this link and email it to [email protected]. Ballots are typically received by email within a few days.

In a parallel initiative, Agudath Israel of America has established a dedicated ballot-collection service in Israel for New York City absentee ballots. Collection points are available in several Jerusalem neighborhoods, allowing New Yorkers abroad to submit their ballots locally and ensure they reach New York in time. Click here for details.

Summary: Instructions for voters abroad

  • Confirm you were registered to vote in New York in any previous election and that you intend to return to New York.
  • Fill out the FPCA absentee-ballot request form.
  • Email the completed form to the [email protected]  promptly.
  • Watch for the emailed ballot; complete and return it according to instructions.
  • Use the Agudath Israel collection points in Israel to submit your ballot.

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

🚨 MILLION-MAN ATZERES THIS THURSDAY? Chareidi Leaders Meet In Bnei Brak To Discuiss Logistics

Images Appears to Show Hamas Operatives Alongside Red Cross Vehicle in Gaza

48 HOURS: Trump Warns Hamas to Resume Returning Hostage Bodies or Face ‘Consequences’

Flatbush Jewish Community Coalition Endorses Andrew Cuomo for Mayor, Announces Full Slate of Local Candidates

NY Attorney General Letitia James Pleads Not Guilty In Mortgage Fraud Case

British Airways, Iberia, SAS, Eurowings, Swiss and More Restart Flights to Tel Aviv as U.S. Carriers Resume Service

Former Mossad Chief Yossi Cohen: Planted Devices Like The Exploding Hezbollah Pagers Are In “Every Country You Can Imagine”

No Answer, No Record: Mamdani Sidesteps Tough Questions About His Accomplishments After Debate Beating

Secretary of State Rubio: “No Plan B” for Gaza Truce as U.S. Steps Up Role in Ceasefire Oversight

SHOCKING: Biden DOJ Signed Off on FBI Probe That Targeted GOP Lawmakers and Allies, Files Reveal