New Yorkers Abroad Urged to Submit Absentee Ballots Ahead of Oct. 28 Deadline

As the highly contested New York City mayoral election approaches, many New Yorkers currently abroad in Israel wish to participate in this crucial race. While registration for new voters closed on October 25, 2025, Chaim V’Chessed points out that those who have registered to vote in New York, even in past elections, and who intend to return to New York, remain eligible.

Eligible voters must request their absentee ballot by 11:59 p.m. New York time on October 28. The process is simple: complete the FPCA (Federal Postcard Application) form available at this link and email it to [email protected]. Ballots are typically received by email within a few days.

In a parallel initiative, Agudath Israel of America has established a dedicated ballot-collection service in Israel for New York City absentee ballots. Collection points are available in several Jerusalem neighborhoods, allowing New Yorkers abroad to submit their ballots locally and ensure they reach New York in time. Click here for details.

Summary: Instructions for voters abroad