Rav Shlomke’s Gold Watch Adorns Moditzer Einikle Baby at Pidyon Haben [PHOTOS]

A large crowd attended this week’s pidyon haben for a descendant of the Modzhitz and Zvhil dynasties and great-grandson of Rav Shmuelka Halpert — grandson-in-law of HaRav Chaim Baak, Rosh Mesivta of Yeshiva Minchas Yitzchak. The Kohen performing the Pidyon was the Spinka Rebbe.

As is customary, the baby was adorned with gold and silver jewelry. Among the items used to ornament the child was the gold watch of the late holy Rebbe Shlomke of Zvhil, zt”l, kept in the treasure of his grandson, the current Rebbe.