Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Rav Shlomke’s Gold Watch Adorns Moditzer Einikle Baby at Pidyon Haben [PHOTOS]

A large crowd attended this week’s pidyon haben for a descendant of the Modzhitz and Zvhil dynasties and great-grandson of Rav Shmuelka Halpert — grandson-in-law of HaRav Chaim Baak, Rosh Mesivta of Yeshiva Minchas Yitzchak. The Kohen performing the Pidyon was the Spinka Rebbe.

As is customary, the baby was adorned with gold and silver jewelry. Among the items used to ornament the child was the gold watch of the late holy Rebbe Shlomke of Zvhil, zt”l, kept in the treasure of his grandson, the current Rebbe.

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Trump Sends Warm Letter to Bobov-45 Rebbe Praising New Bais Hamedrash as “Powerful Testament”

Gafni Visits Imprisoned Bnei Yeshivos: “This Is A Terrible Disgrace For The State Of Israel”

All The Details On The “Million-Man Rally:” This Is Where The Gedolei Yisrael Will Stand

LYING JIHADIST: Zohran Mamdani’s “Aunt” Story Falls Apart — Socialist Frontrunner Caught Twisting 9/11 Tale

NY State Police, NYPD, Port Authority Leadership Visit ZAKA Search & Rescue Hub in Beit Shemesh

SEE THE VIDEO: IDF Drone Captures Hamas’s Deception During Return Of Remains

HaRav Landau Instructs Ahead Of “Million-Man Rally: “Do Not Be Drawn Into Any Clashes With The Authorities”

HAMAS DEPRAVITY: Coffin Held Partial Remains Of Hostage Previously Recovered by IDF

MAILBAG: Yidden in NYC Face an Uncertain Future — and We Sit Silent? The Ksav Sofer Already Showed Us the Path Forward

Police Give Final Approval for Massive Protest in Yerushalayim Over Targeting of “Draft-Evading” Yeshivah Bochurim