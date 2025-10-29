Yinon Magal: “Don’t Complain If The Chareidim Side With The Left”

Channel 14 journalist Yinon Magal published a post on Wednesday regarding the ongoing discussions surrounding the Chareidi draft law and Prime Minister Binyamin’s request to postpone its submission until Monday.

Magal, who is considered a staunch supporter of Netanyahu, stated, “I very much hope that the Prime Minister’s request to delay the submission of the Draft Law until Monday does not indicate hesitation or, chalilah, a retreat from the move he committed to in the coalition agreement.”

“I expect Netanyahu not to be swayed by the hypocritical objections to the law and to pass it as agreed. Beyond the political implications, this is a historic law that will lead to the integration of the Chareidim into Israeli society and the IDF, and under no circumstances should one be intimidated by the smear campaign that has long been waged on the so-called ‘Evasion Law’—even before it was written.”

“There will be no forced enlistment of Chareidim—even if a million draft notices are issued, even if the police or military police raid Bnei Brak, Elad, or Beitar Illit. It will only happen by consent.”

“This law is necessary, essential, moral, and principled. It will finally regulate the status of lomdei Torah, who protect and sustain the survival of Am Yisrael.”

In closing, Magal issued a warning: “And if none of this happens—if fear takes over and commitments are broken—then let me say this in advance: no one should dare blame the Chareidim if they choose to side with the left.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)