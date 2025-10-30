This Is What Concerned The Shin Bet Amid The Horrors Of The October 7 Massacre

i24 News published a shocking report on Wednesday evening on the concerns of the Shin Bet on the morning of the October 7 massacre.

The outlet obtained footage of a security meeting between National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and top police officials at police headquarters in Jerusalem on the morning of October 7, several hours after the massacre began.

During the meeting, the officials receive horrific updates about the Hamas onslaught and are aware that hundreds of Israelis have been injured and/or abducted into Gaza. Amid the horror, the only update the Shin Bet provides is the fear of Jews organizing themselves to take revenge!

A transcript of the video:

Police update from the field: “Sderot and Ofakim have been taken over [by Hamas terrorists].”

Then-Police Chief Kobi Shabtai: “We are working on the assumption that there are many police officers who were abducted—male police officers, female police officers, security forces, and civilians who are now in Gaza. Our focus must now be on the battle zones.”

Police update from the field: “We have wounded commanders. We have wounded police officers. And hundreds of civilians have already been hospitalized—over 500 in Soroka.”

Shin Bet update: “There are calls for Jews to organize and arm themselves to take revenge throughout the country.”

This outrageous statement is what the Shin Bet representative chose to emphasize and waste precious moments with while thousands of Jews were still being murdered, tortured, and abducted. Weighty decisions about saving countless Jews whose lives were in immediate danger apparently did not concern the security service responsible for the worst security failure in Israeli history.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)