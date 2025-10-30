Chareidim Are Furious: Jerusalem Train Station Closed For Mass Tefillah Rally

Israel Railways announced that the Jerusalem Yitzchak Navon train station will be closed on Thursday, beginning at 12:30 p.m., and will remain shut until the end of the mass tefillah rally taking place in the city.

According to the statement, the decision was made in coordination with the Israel Police due to the heavy crowding expected at the station, which is located in the heart of the rally area. However, the police claim that the decision was made solely by Israel Railways.

“The decision was made to ensure public safety,” the railway spokesperson said. “All train lines and stations, except for Yitzchak Navon, will operate as usual. We apologize for the inconvenience.”

The decision aroused the ire of Chareidim, with representatives saying that the move discriminates against tens of thousands who planned to travel to the event by train.

Shas chairman MK Aryeh Deri contacted Israel Railways, demanding answers over the outrageous decision to close the station, and was told the move came following a police directive. Deri then appealed to National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, urging him to intervene immediately.

“Such a decision will leave tens of thousands stranded across the country and block intersections,” Deri said. “It’s an illegitimate move that prevents a massive public from coming to daven. Ben Gvir promised to act immediately to find a solution.”

MK Yisrael Eichler also called on Transportation Minister Miri Regev and Minister Itamar Ben Gvir “not to cooperate with those persecuting the Chareidi public. Train service must be allowed to operate as usual for the safety of the public. Halting service will endanger the masses of passengers crowding stations and trains on their way there and back. One must remember that during the large left-wing protests near the Knesset, the trains operated as usual, and no protester was prevented from arriving or returning whenever they wished.”

The photos below show the use of the train by left-wing protesters during the protests against Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu:

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)