WATCH: HaGaon HaRav Hirsch: “Everyone Must Be Moser Nefesh To Attend Mass Tefillah”

HaGaon HaRav Moshe Hillel Hirsch. (Screenshot)

HaGaon HaRav Moshe Hillel Hirsch conveyed a special message on Wednesday evening, hours before the mass tefillah rally in Jerusalem on Thursday afternoon against the arrests and imprisonment of bnei yeshivos.

In a video published on Chareidi media outlets, the Rosh Yeshivah is seen answering questions regarding the atzeres.

Interviewer: People want to understand—what is the goal of tomorrow’s large atzeres in Jerusalem?

Rosh Yeshiva: The goal is, first of all, to request from Hakadosh Baruch Hu. When all of Klal Yisrael together requests something from Hakadosh Baruch Hu, that surely has a great effect above—that’s the first thing.

Secondly, that the government should understand that we are united—and that under no circumstances can this continue as it is! We are now holding a tefillah, but they should understand that if tefillah doesn’t help, there are other ways. And they will understand that.

“L’Maasah, it’s absolutely necessary and very important that each person come—mamash with mesirus nefesh. If, chas v’shalom, if it’s not one hundred percent, something very, very special, it will be a terrible Chillul Hashem, rachmanah litzlan.

Interviewer: Even if it involves bittul Torah?

Rosh Yeshiva: It’s Kiyum HaTorah! It’s not Bittul HaTorah! Every avreich and bochur must come—from far far away, even with difficulty, davka with mesirus nefesh.

Interviewer: Even though there’s no organized public transportation?

Rosh Yeshiva: Yes! Even mamash with mesirus nefesh!

Dozens of vehicles equipped with loudspeakers have been circulating through Chareidi population centers on Wednesday afternoon and evening, announcing the historic atzeres on Thursday.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

