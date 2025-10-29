Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

BALTIMORE: Petira Of HaRav Ezra Neuberger Z’TL, Longtime Rosh Kollel And Rebbe At Ner Yisroel

YWN regrets to inform you of the petira of Harav Ezra Dovid Halevi Neuberger zt”l, Rosh Kollel and Maggid Shiur at Yeshivas Ner Yisroel in Baltimore.

Rav Ezra Dovid zt”l was the husband of Rebbetzin Miriam Neuberger and a beloved rebbi and marbitz Torah whose decades of teaching influenced generations of talmidim.

He was the father of R’ Shlomo Zalman, R’ Yaakov Yitzchok, R’ Tzvi Yehuda, R’ Avi, and R’ Menachem Neuberger, and the father-in-law of R’ Yom Tov Lipa (Ahuva) Goldberger, R’ Shmuel (Chaya Yehudis) Gruenebaum, R’ Yekusiel Sheftel (Shira) Gruenebaum, R’ Yehuda (Adina) Schulman, R’ Yehuda (Rochel) Deutsch, and Ms. Malka Neuberger.

He was the son of Harav Naftoli Neuberger zt”l, and the brother of Harav Sheftel Neuberger zt”l, Mr. Isaac Neuberger, Harav Shraga Neuberger, and Rabbi Yaakov Neuberger.

Levaya details will be published once available.

Yehi zichro baruch.

