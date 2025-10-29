Anti-Israel Activist Sentenced to 17 Months for Hate Crimes in Series of Assaults on Jewish New Yorkers

An anti-Israel agitator who repeatedly assaulted Jewish counterprotesters at pro-Palestinian demonstrations in New York City was sentenced Tuesday to 17 months in federal prison and three years of supervised release, marking one of the first high-profile antisemitic prosecutions under Attorney General Pam Bondi’s Justice Department.

Tarek Bazrouk, 20, pleaded guilty earlier this year to a federal hate crime charge tied to a string of violent incidents between April 2024 and January 2025 that targeted Jewish New Yorkers during heated protests over the Israel–Hamas war.

U.S. District Judge Richard Berman handed down the sentence, telling the court that bias-motivated violence would be met with jail time — “no matter who the victim is.”

“If someone assaults an individual because that person is an actual or perceived Jew practicing First Amendment rights, they will go to jail,” Berman said. “It works the same if the roles were reversed.”

Bazrouk, wearing a dark suit and speaking quietly, offered an apology to the victims and his family. “I’m sorry, guys, and hope you can forgive me for my actions,” he said, glancing briefly at his victims seated in the courtroom.

Prosecutors said Bazrouk’s attacks were driven by antisemitic animus. According to the Justice Department, his phone contained messages professing hatred for Jews and expressions of support for Hamas. In court filings, prosecutors described the assaults as part of a “vicious campaign” targeting Jewish demonstrators across Manhattan.

The Justice Department said Bazrouk was arrested three times in less than a year yet “remained undeterred and quickly returned to using violence to target Jews.”

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon of the Civil Rights Division called the sentencing a warning to others: “The Civil Rights Division will continue to relentlessly pursue allegations of antisemitic violence and will not stop until justice is served.”

Prosecutors had sought a 36-month sentence, arguing the attacks warranted a tougher penalty for deterrence. The victims urged the court to send a clear message that “hate and violence have no place in this city.”

One victim told the court that Bazrouk’s attacks were “not about Gaza, but about us as Jews.” Another said he did not believe the apology was genuine, adding, “I didn’t feel it in my gut.”

The first assault occurred April 15, 2024, outside the New York Stock Exchange, where Bazrouk — wearing a green headband associated with Hamas — lunged at Jewish protesters singing Hebrew songs. While being arrested, he kicked a Jewish college student standing nearby.

Months later, on December 9, 2024, Bazrouk struck another Jewish student near a university campus after stealing his Israeli flag. In January 2025, he punched a third victim in the face at a Manhattan protest.

Investigators later recovered text messages and videos linking Bazrouk to pro-Hamas networks and antisemitic online channels, strengthening the government’s case.

Bazrouk told the court he had been motivated by anger over civilian casualties in Gaza. “I let my feelings over the suffering get the best of me,” he wrote in a letter to the judge. “Violence is never the right response.”

His attorney, Andrew Dalack, said Bazrouk was remorseful and would pursue counseling after release. Bazrouk’s sister also spoke in court, saying, “More time in jail will do more harm than good.”

The sentencing comes amid a sharp rise in antisemitic incidents in New York City since the start of the Israel–Hamas war. Civil rights advocates and Jewish leaders have pressed federal authorities for stronger enforcement against hate crimes tied to political protests.

U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton for the Southern District of New York said in a statement that Bazrouk’s repeated offenses “demonstrate the danger posed when political rage turns into targeted violence.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)