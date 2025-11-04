Katz: “This Is The New Military Advocate General; He Won’t Engage In Blood Libels Against Our Soldiers”

Defense Minister Yisrael Katz on Tuesday afternoon announced the appointment of Attorney Itai Ofir as the new Military Advocate General, replacing the disgraced Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi.

Katz stated, “At this critical time, in light of the grave facts now coming to light, it is important to immediately appoint a Military Advocate General from outside the Military Prosecution—someone untainted by suspicion, highly qualified, and capable of cleaning up, rehabilitating, and restructuring the Military Prosecution based on principles that place the defense of IDF soldiers fighting bravely under difficult and complex conditions for Israel’s security first and foremost.”

In a reference to Tomer-Yerushalmi’s leak of the Sde Teiman video and the subsequent cover-up and lies in which a number of senior officers in the military prosecution are suspected to have been involved, Katz sardonically added, “And certainly not to initiate or take part in blood libels that slander our soldiers, damage their honor, and expose them to persecution around the world.”

“As Defense Minister, I bear responsibility toward the families of IDF soldiers to protect their security, dignity, and standing. I intend to ensure that all relevant institutions do the same going forward.”

Ofir served as the legal adviser to the Defense Ministry from 2017 to 2024, and before that worked as a private attorney in the US and Israel, where he was a senior partner in a Tel Aviv law firm. In 2022, Ofir was selected by a search committee as one of the three candidates for the position of attorney general, although (unfortunately) Baharav-Miara was ultimately appointed to the role.

He served as a combat officer in the IDF’s Givati Brigade and in the reserves with the Negev Brigade. He holds a bachelor’s degree in law and a master’s degree in business administration from Bar-Ilan University, as well as a master’s degree in law from Harvard University

Finance Minister Betzalel Smotrich said, “There is no one more suitable to rehabilitate the military prosecution than attorney Itai Ofir—a combat officer and reservist with a strong Zionist moral compass and top-tier professionalism. I am confident that this excellent appointment by the Defense Minister will bring about the necessary correction in the system. Good luck, Itai.”

Aliyah Minister Ofir Sofer said, “I congratulate Katz for his decision to appoint a Military Advocate General with a combat background. Attorney Itai Ofir, who served as an officer in the Givati Brigade and in the reserves with the Negev Brigade, faces major challenges in rehabilitating the system after this disgraceful affair, which has severely harmed both IDF soldiers and the State of Israel.”

“I strongly support the decision to appoint a combat officer as Military Advocate General. His familiarity with the battlefield will greatly assist our soldiers and positively influence the entire prosecution’s work. I wish him much success in his new role.”

