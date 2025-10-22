Bnei Yeshivos “Abducted” To Prison; HaRav Hirsch Delivers Shiur Outside Prison 10 As Thousands Protest Around Israel [VIDEOS]

The winter zeman in Eretz Yisrael is beginning amid great turmoil following the arrest of several bnei yeshivos, including a bochur sitting shiva for his father.

Hundreds of talmidim of Ateres Shlomo yeshiva held a protest outside Prison 10 following the arrest of one of the talmidim, Ariel Shamai.

In the wake of his arrest, Ateres Shlomo launched a campaign for his release, and controversial posters—drawing comparisons between the hostages in Gaza (who were released, b’Chasdei Hashem) and the “hostages” of the Olam HaTorah—have been printed.

The Rosh Yeshivah of Ateres Shlomo, HaGaon HaRav Shalom Ber Sorotzkin, who only yesterday flew to the United States, is now making his way back to Israel in order to personally lead the struggle for his talmid’s release.

HaGaon HaRav Moshe Hillel Hirsch traveled to deliver the first shiur of the winter zeman on Chezakas HaBatim in Bava Basra at the protest outside the prison. This shiur is usually delivered at the yeshiva by Rosh Yeshiva HaGaon HaRav Chaim Feinstein at the start of every zeman. The Rosh Yeshiva was stuck in traffic for quite some time, as thousands of bochurim from all factions held protests around the country.

When HaRav Hirsch finally reached the prison, he began speaking, referring to the protesters he passed, members of the Ratzafnikim (הרצ”פניקים) faction, a small group within Peleg Yerushalmi.

“I very much hope that we won’t have to go about things in this way,” HaRav Hirsch said. “We must make sure that it’s understood that such a situation cannot exist in Eretz Yisrael—that a bochur can’t learn Torah and is taken to prison for learning Torah. Such a thing cannot happen in Eretz Yisrael!”

“And we will make sure that such a thing does not happen. I hope that the government and authorities understand that the fact that we’re acting like gentlemen is only because that’s what we are. But something like this cannot happen, and it won’t happen—that we won’t be able to learn Torah.”

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Today is the first time since the start of the draft crisis that yeshiva bochurim not affiliated with the Peleg Yerushalmi have taken part in an organized public demonstration.

🔥 HaGaon HaRav Moshe Hillel Hirsch, Rosh Yeshiva of Slabodka, was seen leaving his home a short time ago in Bnei Brak and heading toward Prison 10.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Yeshiva Bochrim from Yeshiva Ateres Shlomo are protesting outside Prison 10

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Highway 4 is totally shut down as Yeshiva Bochrim continue protesting.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Highway 4 shutdown by Yeshiva Bochrim protesting the arrests.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Massive protest underway on Yoel Street in Yerushalyim over the arrest of three more Yeshiva Bochrim, including one who is sitting Shiva for his father who died suddenly of a heart attack.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)