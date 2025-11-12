“Every Screw Can Kill”: Captured Hamas Nukhba Terrorist Are Turning Prison Materials Into Weapons

Newly released photos from inside Israel’s high-security prisons reveal a chilling reality: Hamas Nukhba terrorists—those responsible for some of the worst atrocities of October 7—are continuing to wage war, even from behind bars.

The images, taken during routine cell inspections, show an arsenal of improvised weapons meticulously crafted from ordinary objects: sharpened screws, bed springs, metal rods, and even safety pins. Every item—seemingly harmless—had been transformed into a potential instrument of death.

Investigators say the weapons were designed not only for escape attempts but for targeted attacks, kidnappings, and potential murders of prison guards and soldiers.

“They turn whatever they can find into a weapon,” one senior officer told Israel National News. “A piece of wire becomes a strangling cord. A spring from a bed frame becomes a stabbing tool. There’s no limit to their creativity—or their hatred.”

Security officials report that the makeshift weapons were discovered hidden inside cell walls, ventilation shafts, and personal belongings. In one case, a sharpened metal spike was found concealed inside a hollow toothbrush. In another, a rope made from ripped bedsheets had been twisted into a strangling device.

“These items are designed for close-contact violence,” one investigator explained. “They’re not random. Every screw, every rod, every spring has been transformed into something deadly. They’re preparing for opportunities—an inattentive guard, a sudden power outage, or a confrontation in the yard.”

The discovery has triggered a renewed crackdown across Israel’s prison system, with special intervention units stepping up surprise inspections in facilities housing Hamas and Islamic Jihad operatives.

For the men of Force 100—the elite tactical unit of Israel’s Prison Service—these operations are as dangerous as any front-line mission.

A., a veteran fighter in the unit, described to Arutz Sheva the tension of entering a Nukhba cell.

“I enter a cell with fifty to a hundred Nukhba murderers—the most dangerous people imaginable,” he said. “Only our team is authorized to enter, eight to ten fighters at most, and we go in without live weapons. We carry shields, batons, and tasers. On the other side are dozens of terrorists, each one potentially armed with something they’ve made themselves. You have to be ready for anything.”

A. said the mission is always clear: locate hidden weapons and ensure the safety of both staff and prisoners.

“Every time we go in, we know what’s at stake,” he said. “Our job is to protect lives—especially the female officers, who are often the targets of harassment or violence—and to make sure these improvised weapons never leave the cells.”

Force 100 is deployed only in the most serious situations, when there is a credible threat of violence or evidence that inmates have obtained or hidden a weapon.

“We’re called in for critical situations,” A. explained. “That could mean an assault on a guard, sexual harassment, or intelligence suggesting a weapon is hidden. When we enter, it’s a race against time to neutralize the threat before it explodes.”

The unit undergoes intensive training to handle these dangerous confrontations—learning how to restrain multiple attackers, identify weapon-making materials, and act decisively in confined spaces without using live ammunition.

The seized weapons were documented by security personnel operating inside one of the detention facilities and later provided to social activist Ran Karmi Buzaglo, who shared them with the media. The photos show an array of crude but lethal tools—each a reminder that Israel’s struggle against Hamas does not end at the prison gates.

Prison officials warn that the Nukhba inmates remain ideologically committed to jihad and that their incarceration has not softened their resolve to harm Israelis.

“These are not reformed prisoners,” one official said. “They see themselves as soldiers, and prison is just another front. The moment we relax, they strike.”

For now, the vigilance of Israel’s prison forces—and the courage of units like Force 100—stand as the final barrier between the Nukhba terrorists and their next act of violence.

“We’re not just guarding prisoners,” A. said. “We’re guarding lives. Every search, every raid, every confiscated weapon—that’s one more attack we prevented. And we’ll keep doing it, as long as it takes.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)