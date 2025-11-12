Germany Arrests Another Suspected Hamas Cell Member in Cross-Border Counterterrorism Sweep

German authorities have arrested another suspected member of a Hamas-linked cell accused of plotting attacks on Israeli and Jewish institutions across Europe, federal prosecutors said Wednesday, as investigators widen a multinational probe spanning at least three countries.

The suspect, identified as Lebanon-born Borhan El-K., was taken into custody late Tuesday while entering Germany from the Czech Republic, according to the Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office. Prosecutors allege that El-K. played a key logistical role in the group’s efforts to amass weapons and ammunition for potential attacks on European soil.

In August, prosecutors said, El-K. “procured an automatic rifle, eight Glock pistols, and more than 600 rounds of ammunition in Germany” and transferred the cache to another suspect, identified as Wael F. That man was one of three individuals arrested in Berlin last month on suspicion of stockpiling firearms and ammunition for Hamas-directed operations.

The latest arrest is part of Germany’s investigation into what officials describe as a coordinated Hamas network operating across European borders. German and Danish authorities conducted joint searches in and around Copenhagen, targeting residences linked to El-K. and another suspect.

Meanwhile, British police arrested an additional suspect in London last week at Germany’s request, underscoring the cross-border nature of the alleged terror cell. Authorities in all three countries are reportedly coordinating through Europol and intelligence-sharing channels to trace the movement of weapons, money, and personnel connected to the network.

While investigators have not disclosed specific targets, officials say the group’s objective was to attack “Israeli and Jewish institutions” in Europe — echoing warnings by German security agencies earlier this year about heightened risks to Jewish sites amid the war in Gaza.

The arrests come as European governments intensify surveillance of Hamas-linked operatives and sympathizers following the group’s designation as a terrorist organization by the EU and U.S. German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser has repeatedly vowed “zero tolerance” for anti-Semitic violence or foreign-directed extremist activity on German soil.

The investigation has reignited debate within Germany’s Bundestag over surveillance laws and the country’s ability to track suspected foreign extremists using EU free-movement rules. Conservative lawmakers have called for tightening border screening and accelerating deportations of individuals with known extremist ties.

