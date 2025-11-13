Military Police Abuse: Chareidi Youth Unlawfully Detained, Transferred By Vehicle On Shabbos

A young Chareidi man, 18, a resident of Meron, was unlawfully detained on Friday by the Military Police for many hours, was transferred to the Israel Police on Shabbos, and remained in custody for about 30 hours without being brought before a judge.

When he was finally brought to court, the judge ruled that his entire detention was baseless and released him without any conditions.

According to an Army Radio report, the incident began on Friday morning after the young man was summoned to testify at the Military Police on behalf of his friend, whose weapon parts had been stolen the previous night. The military police officers apparently suspected that he was somehow involved in the incident and allegedly tried to interrogate despite having no authority over him as he is a civilian.

As Shabbos approached, he repeatedly asked to be released, but the military police officers prevented him from leaving. When he asked for a defense attorney, the officers “suddenly realized” that his detention was illegal and that they had to transfer him to the Israel Police. But they only did so after many hours, at 9:00 p.m. on Friday night, when he was transported by vehicle to the Nesher police station, where he remained in detention for the entire Shabbos.

An Israel Police spokesperson said, “The suspect was transferred by Military Police personnel on Friday evening. Upon his arrival, the suspicion regarding him was examined in accordance with the law. Needless to say, all enforcement and investigative actions were carried out as required and in coordination with the authorized bodies.”

The IDF stated, “A joint investigation by the Military Police and the Israel Police is underway regarding the matter. The young man was summoned to give testimony at the Military Police. During the testimony, reasonable suspicion arose regarding his involvement in the incident, and therefore he was transferred to the Israel Police. The military police investigators did not arrest the civilian or interrogate him as a suspect. His transfer to the police was carried out in accordance with procedures and the law.”

