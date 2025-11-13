MAILBAG: Why Is the Sephardic Community In Brooklyn Hosting Naftali Bennett And Going Against Our Gedolim?

Dear YWN,

As a member of the Syrian Sephardic community, I am deeply troubled by the upcoming event where former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will be hosted this Sunday at a large venue attended by many in our community.

Bennett’s agenda is clear and singular: to undermine Prime Minister Netanyahu, who led Israel through its most challenging times. That is his sole mission—fundraising and campaigning to achieve this. Our community’s participation in this effort is concerning.

Furthermore, Bennett has openly declared that he aims to draft every yeshiva student into the IDF, threatening the sanctity of Torah learning. Have our community leaders heard what our top Sephardic sages—such as Rav Yitzhak Yosef and Rav David Yosef—have said about this? What about every single member of the Moetzet Chachmei Hatorah of Shas They have strongly opposed such initiatives, and we must heed their words. Do we suddenly not listen to the words of our Gedolim? We seem to always run to them for blessings and advice. Has anyone asked them about this? Are you not aware that bennet has sworn publicly to defund every single Yeshiva in Israel?

Why are we publicly going against the guidance of our rabbanim?

Lastly, I want to remind everyone that Bennett only became Prime Minister because of his coalition with Arab parties, effectively enabling and strengthening their influence in Israel. His partnership with leftist factions and Arab parties has undermined our community’s political strength and ideology. His partner was – and still conues to be – Yar Lapid. A self hating jew and a terrible Rasha.

Here is a historical fact:

“The thirty-sixth government of Israel, or the Bennett–Lapid government, was the cabinet of Israel that was formed on 13 June 2021 after the 2021 Knesset elections. On 2 June 2021 a coalition agreement was signed between Yesh Atid, Blue and White, Yamina, the Labor Party, Yisrael Beiteinu, New Hope, Meretz, and the United Arab List.”

Has our community’s rabbanim been consulted on this event? Who authorized this, and why are we turning our backs on the values and leadership our Torah sages have conveyed?

Thank you.

S.J – Brooklyn

