A Year Before Oct. 7: IDF Intel Said Climate Change Was “Israel’s Number-One Threat”

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu told ministers on Sunday about “the major threat” identified by the head of the IDF’s Military Intelligence Directorate three years ago—one year before the October 7 massacre.

Speaking at the Cabinet meeting, Netanyahu took a jab at former Maj.-Gen. Aharon Haliwa, saying, “I heard from Richard Kemp, a former commander in the British Army, that he visited the Intelligence Directorate three years ago, when I was in the opposition. They presented him with the ten biggest threats to the State of Israel. Number one was ‘climate change.’ He couldn’t believe it.”

“I hope we’ve made progress in how we present the threats. This may explain quite a lot,” Netanyahu concluded.

Haliwa and other top IDF intelligence officers were warned about Hamas’s plans for an invasion of Israel but disregarded the reports.

It should be noted that the Shin Bet’s biggest concern before the October 7 massacre was “Jewish terrorism.”

IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir summoned a number of high-ranking IDF officers on Sunday ahead of sanctions to be issued to officers in command before or during the October 7 attack, including Haliwa, former Southern Command chief Maj. Gen. Yaron Finkelman, and current Intelligence Directorate chief Maj. Gen. Shlomo Binder, who served as the head of the IDF’s Operations Division on October 7.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)