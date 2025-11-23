Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

A Year Before Oct. 7: IDF Intel Said Climate Change Was “Israel’s Number-One Threat”

Illustrative. Military Intelligence chief Maj. Gen. Shlomi Binder speaks to soldiers at a command center on June 13, 2025. (IDF spokesperson)

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu told ministers on Sunday about “the major threat” identified by the head of the IDF’s Military Intelligence Directorate three years ago—one year before the October 7 massacre.

Speaking at the Cabinet meeting, Netanyahu took a jab at former Maj.-Gen. Aharon Haliwa, saying, “I heard from Richard Kemp, a former commander in the British Army, that he visited the Intelligence Directorate three years ago, when I was in the opposition. They presented him with the ten biggest threats to the State of Israel. Number one was ‘climate change.’ He couldn’t believe it.”

“I hope we’ve made progress in how we present the threats. This may explain quite a lot,” Netanyahu concluded.

Haliwa and other top IDF intelligence officers were warned about Hamas’s plans for an invasion of Israel but disregarded the reports.

It should be noted that the Shin Bet’s biggest concern before the October 7 massacre was “Jewish terrorism.”

IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir summoned a number of high-ranking IDF officers on Sunday ahead of sanctions to be issued to officers in command before or during the October 7 attack, including Haliwa, former Southern Command chief Maj. Gen. Yaron Finkelman, and current Intelligence Directorate chief Maj. Gen. Shlomo Binder, who served as the head of the IDF’s Operations Division on October 7.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

Leave a Reply

Ad Banner

Popular Posts

🚨 ELIMINATED: IDF Precision Airstrike Kills Hezbollah Leader Haytham Ali Tabatabai In Beirut Building

Defense Expert Warns: Hamas Is Rearming; Planning Attacks & Abductions

IDF Major Caught Smuggling Palestinians Into Israel [Video]

How Hamas Formed An Intelligence Puzzle That Stunned The IDF

SHOCK: Yemenite Shul in Central Israel Ransacked; Sifrei Kodesh Torn and Disgraced

LOVEFEST: Trump U-Turn, Says Mamdani Will Make NYC ‘Greater Than Ever Before’; Backs Off “Jihadist” Title

MAGA ROCKED: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Former Trump Loyalist, Says She is Resigning From Congress

Minutes Before Shabbos: A-G Files A “Shameful Request” To Supreme Court

A-G Blocks Reservist Law By Tying It To Chareidi Draft; Smotrich Fires Back: “How Dare She!”

AFTER 24-HOUR MANHUNT: IDF Kills 11 Hamas Terrorists Who Tried To Flee Tunnels