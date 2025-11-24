Satmar Rebbe Of Kiryas Yoel To Give $5 Million In Eretz Yisroel To Mosdos Who Don’t Take Money From Israel

A major distribution of five million dollars will take place this coming week for Chinuch institutions in Israel that do not receive any government funding. The funds are being allocated through Keren Hatzalah, the philanthropic organization established decades ago by the Satmar Rebbe, Rav Yoel Teitelbaum Zatzal.

The distribution will be held at the offices of the Badatz Eidah HaChareidis in Kikar Zupnik, Jerusalem.

Bichadrei reports that four million dollars of the current sum were donated by prominent Satmar (Reb Aron) philanthropists:

R’ Chaim Pesach Goldstein, one of the senior members of the fund’s leadership;

R’ Berel Weiss of Los Angeles;

R’ Yechezkel Schwimmer of Williamsburg;

R’ Yoeli Landau of Williamsburg;

R’ Mordechai Kahn of Montreal;

R’ Avraham Yirmiyash of Kiryas Yoel.

An additional one million dollars was delivered last night (Sunday) by the Satmar Rebbe, who personally handed a check to Badatz member HaRav Avraham Yitzchok Ullman during a ceremony of Hafrashas Terumos U’Maasros in Or HaGanuz.

This portion of the donation was contributed by Satmar (Reb Aron) philanthropists R’ Menachem Gershon Leibowitz, R’ Yechezkel Berkowitz, and R’ Shalom Yakubovitz of Williamsburg.

Keren Hatzalah, founded by the Satmar Rebbe Zatzal, is dedicated to raising and distributing funds exclusively to Chinuch institutions in Eretz Yisroel that refuse all Israeli government funding, and is jointly supported by both Satmar courts.

A Hidden Act of Leadership Revealed in Or HaGanuz

At the center of the Satmar Rebbe’s uplifting visit to the community of Or HaGanuz, near Meron — where he arrived to perform Hafrashas Terumos U’Maasros on the past year’s local wine — an unexpected and emotional moment unfolded.

During the visit, the Rebbe met with members of the Badatz of the Eidah HaChareidis. As the gathering reached its peak, and with all eyes on him, the Rebbe suddenly drew a sealed envelope from his pocket. Inside was a check for an astounding one million dollars.

He handed the check to Rav Ullman, directing that the full amount be distributed to “mosdos al taharas hakodesh in Eretz Yisroel,” institutions that steadfastly refuse any funding from the Zionist government.

This remarkable step was carried out with complete discretion. Even the Rebbe’s closest confidants were unaware of his intention. He made the decision on his own — after already having left Jerusalem — to give the enormous sum quietly, without publicity, without any requests for honor, and without the usual ceremonies that typically accompany donations of this magnitude.

