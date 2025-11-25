Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

11th Death: Unvaccinated Jerusalem Toddler Dies From Measles

Measles

An unvaccinated one-and-a-half-year-old toddler from Jerusalem passed away from complications of measles at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital overnight Monday, the 11th toddler to succumb to the disease since the outbreak began in May.

With the exception of one, all fatalities were unvaccinated healthy toddlers with no underlying illnesses before contracting measles.

“A one-and-a-half-year-old baby died last night in the pediatric intensive care unit,” a statement from Hadassah said. “He was hospitalized about 10 days ago in serious condition, with an airway obstruction due to a severe infection after contracting measles.”

“The intensive care unit team treated the baby and did everything possible for him, but his complex medical condition deteriorated until they had to pronounce him dead last night.”

On Sunday, a one-and-a-half-year-old toddler passed away from measles complications after arriving at the Poriyah Medical Center in Tiveria in critical condition due to breathing difficulties.

“Measles is a particularly dangerous and highly contagious disease, with severe immediate and long‑term complications and even death,” said Dr. Saed Abbuzaid, director of the Pediatric Department at Poriya. “The disease can be prevented by the routine vaccine given at age one, but due to the current outbreak, it is recommended to vaccinate even earlier, according to Health Ministry guidelines.”

Tiveria is currently designated as a measles outbreak area along with Jerusalem, Beit Shemesh, Bnei Brak, Harish, Modi’in Illit, Nof HaGalil, Kiryat Gat, Ashdod, Tzfas, Netivot, Haifa, the Mateh Binyamin Regional Council, and the yishuv of Tekoa.

In outbreak locations, parents can go to Tipot Chalav, health funds, and measles vaccination stations that have been set up to reinforce vaccination efforts without making an appointment in advance.

The Health Ministry recommends that those who are not vaccinated, as well as parents of babies who received one vaccination at the age of 6-11 months, avoid participating in large events in outbreak areas due to the risk of infection.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

Leave a Reply

Ad Banner

Popular Posts

Massive Floods In Israel: 2 Months’ Worth Of Rain In Hours; Dozens Rescued

Satmar Rebbe Of Kiryas Yoel To Give $5 Million In Eretz Yisroel To Mosdos Who Don’t Take Money From Israel

Decades-Long Ponovezh Yeshiva Machlokes Takes Major Turn as Court Asked to Confirm Arbitration Ruling

Mayor Adams Visits Park East Synagogue After Anti-Semitic Protest Targets Event

HORRIFYING FOOTAGE: Mob Assaults Queens Couple and Torches Car After Locals Try to Stop Chaotic Street Takeover

X’s New Transparency Tool Blows Open Global Disinformation Network Posing as “Gaza Eyewitnesses”

Colombian Army Raids Lev Tahor Compound, Rescues 17 Children From Cult’s Clutches

In Clash With Zamir, Katz Orders New Review Of Oct. 7 Probe, Freezes Appointments

“Kushim,” “Heavy Sephardi,” And Worse: Shocking Labels Found in Yerushalayim’s Frum Girls’ School Database

SHOCK SURVEY: 1 In 4 Israelis Thinking Of Leaving, Including 60% of Young Secular Israelis