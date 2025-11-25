11th Death: Unvaccinated Jerusalem Toddler Dies From Measles

An unvaccinated one-and-a-half-year-old toddler from Jerusalem passed away from complications of measles at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital overnight Monday, the 11th toddler to succumb to the disease since the outbreak began in May.

With the exception of one, all fatalities were unvaccinated healthy toddlers with no underlying illnesses before contracting measles.

“A one-and-a-half-year-old baby died last night in the pediatric intensive care unit,” a statement from Hadassah said. “He was hospitalized about 10 days ago in serious condition, with an airway obstruction due to a severe infection after contracting measles.”

“The intensive care unit team treated the baby and did everything possible for him, but his complex medical condition deteriorated until they had to pronounce him dead last night.”

On Sunday, a one-and-a-half-year-old toddler passed away from measles complications after arriving at the Poriyah Medical Center in Tiveria in critical condition due to breathing difficulties.

“Measles is a particularly dangerous and highly contagious disease, with severe immediate and long‑term complications and even death,” said Dr. Saed Abbuzaid, director of the Pediatric Department at Poriya. “The disease can be prevented by the routine vaccine given at age one, but due to the current outbreak, it is recommended to vaccinate even earlier, according to Health Ministry guidelines.”

Tiveria is currently designated as a measles outbreak area along with Jerusalem, Beit Shemesh, Bnei Brak, Harish, Modi’in Illit, Nof HaGalil, Kiryat Gat, Ashdod, Tzfas, Netivot, Haifa, the Mateh Binyamin Regional Council, and the yishuv of Tekoa.

In outbreak locations, parents can go to Tipot Chalav, health funds, and measles vaccination stations that have been set up to reinforce vaccination efforts without making an appointment in advance.

The Health Ministry recommends that those who are not vaccinated, as well as parents of babies who received one vaccination at the age of 6-11 months, avoid participating in large events in outbreak areas due to the risk of infection.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)