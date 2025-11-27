Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Shas MK Warns Of Lawlessness In The Negev: “Act Before It’s Too Late”

Welfare Minister Yaakov Margi.

Shas MK Yaakov Margi, a resident of the Negev, delivered a scathing speech about the collapse of governance in the Negev from the Knesset plenum on Tuesday.

Margi, who lives on a yishuv near the Bedouin city of Rahat, described a daily reality of gunfire and a constant flow of weapons into criminal hands.

“Every night I hear the sound of gunfire from the weapons that criminal organizations steal from IDF bases,” he said.

“The lawlessness and lack of governance in the Negev is not inevitable,” he asserted. “The police, the Shin Bet, and the IDF can eradicate this phenomenon. It’s time to act before it’s too late.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Bismuth Releases New Chareidi Draft Law: New Strict Measures Revealed

10 Chareidi Soldiers Forced To Serve With Women In Mixed Units

NYC: Mamdani Appoints Activist Accused of Antisemitism to Public Safety Panel, Sparking Uproar

TOTAL DISASTER: Biden’s Afghan Refugee Program Under Fire After Monstrous Shooting of National Guardsmen in Washington, D.C.

A Father’s Plea: “Don’t Forget Ran! No One Knows Where His Body Is”

Katz Reveals: IDF Preparing For Possible Houthi Incursion Into Israel

FLATBUSH: Jewish Woman Robbed at Knifepoint and Assaulted on Avenue L in Broad Daylight

MAILBAG: A Simple Step to Begin Fighting the Exorbitant Cost of Frum Living

OUTRAGE: Jerusalem Pulls Funding From Naftali Kempeh Chanukah Concert Due To It Being For Men Only

Arkia Launches Direct Flights to Thailand, Challenging El Al’s Monopoly on International Route