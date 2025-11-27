Shas MK Warns Of Lawlessness In The Negev: “Act Before It’s Too Late”

Shas MK Yaakov Margi, a resident of the Negev, delivered a scathing speech about the collapse of governance in the Negev from the Knesset plenum on Tuesday.

Margi, who lives on a yishuv near the Bedouin city of Rahat, described a daily reality of gunfire and a constant flow of weapons into criminal hands.

“Every night I hear the sound of gunfire from the weapons that criminal organizations steal from IDF bases,” he said.

“The lawlessness and lack of governance in the Negev is not inevitable,” he asserted. “The police, the Shin Bet, and the IDF can eradicate this phenomenon. It’s time to act before it’s too late.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)