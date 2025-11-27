Trapped Hamas Fighters Reject Israeli Offer to Surrender in Rafah Tunnels

Israel has offered Hamas a rare deal: come out of the tunnels alive. According to a report by Channel 12, Israel conveyed a proposal last week through international mediators that would allow dozens of Hamas fighters trapped beneath the IDF-controlled sector of eastern Rafah to surrender and be transferred to Israeli prisons, with the possibility of eventual release.

The fighters are believed to be cornered underground in a tunnel network now cut off by IDF forces. Under the Israeli offer, the terrorists would be evacuated from the tunnels, disarmed, and sent to prison. They could later be released and relocated to Hamas-controlled areas of Gaza — but only if they pledge to permanently forgo terrorism and surrender their weapons.

Despite the unprecedented proposal, the report says there has been no sign of acceptance.

Since the offer was delivered, the trapped terrorists have made several attempts to fight or flee the tunnels. In multiple incidents, Hamas operatives emerged, only to be killed or captured by Israeli forces stationed above ground. The attempts, officials say, indicate the fighters have not agreed to surrender and may not even be in communication with their leaders.

An Israeli official quoted in the report said the terrorists are choosing death over capture.

“We gave the terrorists in Rafah the option to live and to leave the tunnels. So far, they have not agreed to meet the conditions we set. It appears they have decided to become martyrs.”

