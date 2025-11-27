Al Jazeera Conference Backed and Hosted by Qatar Calls Reports of Oct. 7 Massacres “False Israeli Claims”

A high-profile media conference hosted this week in Doha is openly dismissing the documented atrocities of October 7, calling accounts of Hamas’ massacre “false reports” manufactured by Israel. The event, backed and promoted by Al Jazeera and Qatari state academic institutions, is positioning itself as a counter-narrative to global coverage of Hamas’ crimes.

The two-day gathering, titled “International Media and the War on Gaza,” is being co-hosted by the Al Jazeera Centre for Studies and Hamad Bin Khalifa University, a Qatari government–funded institution. According to the conference’s own promotional materials, Western media and “some Arab outlets” are accused of adopting what the organizers call “the Israeli narrative.”

Al Jazeera’s write-up goes further, alleging that reports of Hamas terrorists burning children alive on October 7 — testimony confirmed by Israeli officials, forensic teams, survivors, and international journalists — are “false reports.”

Conference documents circulated by Al Jazeera repeatedly refer to Israel’s verified documentation of massacre victims as part of a “manufactured Israeli discourse.”

The language frames the conference’s purpose as a corrective to global reporting, explicitly suggesting that extensive footage, military bodycams, autopsies, eyewitness testimony, and forensic findings are propaganda.

This framing is not implied or debated; it is written directly into the promotional text and conference goals.

The event is entirely sponsored by Qatari institutions. Every speaker, panel description, and program agenda is being promoted under the branding of Al Jazeera and a university overseen by the Qatari government. Qatar remains Hamas’ primary financial and political patron.

While Qatar claims its international media arm is a neutral news outlet, this publicly advertised dismissal of October 7 atrocities underscores that Al Jazeera and state-linked academia are jointly advancing a narrative designed to delegitimize documented war crimes.

Far from presenting a spectrum of viewpoints, the conference literature indicates a single goal: to refute Israel’s evidence of Hamas’ crimes and cast international reporting as complicit in “false narratives.”

